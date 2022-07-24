But Kieron Freeman’s Fratton Park exit might not be as straightforward.

That’s after the experienced defender turned down the chance to move to another club during the week.

The former Sheffield United and Derby full-back has dropped down the pecking order at Fratton Park following the summer arrivals of Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty.

That has seen the 30-year-old sit out each of the Blues’ past five pre-season friendlies, with unused substitute appearances against Coventry and Gillingham coupled with no squad involvement at all for the games against Bristol City, Leyton Orient and Bognor.

But after a unnamed side agreed terms with Pompey last week, Danny Cowley has revealed Freeman rejected the approach in favour of remaining at Fratton Park for now.

The Blues boss told The News: 'We agreed terms with a club for Kieron but Kieron decided it wasn't quite right for him, which is absolutely his prerogative.

'That was earlier in the week.

'And Alex Bass, yes, there's quite a lot of interest in him from both League One and League Two, so I would imagine that would happen imminently'

Like Freeman, 24-year-old Bass hasn’t been involved in the Blues’ most recent pre-season games.

Following the loan arrival of Josh Griffiths from West Brom, he’ failed to appear since the goalless draw at Bristol City on July 12.

Meanwhile, Josh Oluwayemi’s arrival on a free transfer from Spurs means he will act as No2 for the forthcoming season.

That has freed up Bass to leave Fratton Park, either on loan again or on a permanent deal.

Now that exit is edging ever closer, with Crawley having submitted a bid for the Blues academy product and Exeter keen on a loan move.