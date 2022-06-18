What Gavin Bazunu said about former club Portsmouth following his big-money move to Southampton

And in another move that will help ease the hurt of seeing him sign for fierce rivals Southampton, he thanked Blues fans for their support during his season-long loan at Fratton Park from Manchester City.

The Republic of Ireland international completed his £12m move to St Mary’s on Friday – a deal that could eventually rise to £15m.

The 20-year-old signed a five-year deal with Ralph Hasenhüttl’s side and is set to become just the 13th player to represent both clubs this century when he finally makes his Saints debut.

Bazunu confessed to knowing the rivalry between the two clubs as he was paraded in front of the media following his arrival – something that was evident before his move was confirmed after unfollowing the Blues on Instagram and replacing them with Saints.

But the opportunity to compete for a No1 spot in the Premier League proved irresistible after two loans season in League One.

And after making that leap of faith, he paid tribute to everyone at Pompey for helping him achieve that aim.

He told the Daily Echo: ‘Yeah, I know it’s a massive rivalry between two big clubs,

‘My time at Portsmouth was brilliant, I really enjoyed it and the fan base were brilliant.

‘They gave me a platform to go and play and without being there I wouldn’t have the opportunity to come here.

‘Now I’m looking forward to hopefully playing in the Premier League.’

The former Pompey fans’ favourite added: ‘To leave Manchester City was a big decision considering the size of the club and where they are, but it’s a brave and important one to make in my career.

‘I want to continue the game time I’ve been getting over the past two years and obviously I want to play.