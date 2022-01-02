The Blues boss is keen to bolster his finances and create enough spending power for a mid-season recruitment drive by parting company with players currently on the fringes of his first-team plans.

That includes those who are out of contract at the end of the season, such as Paul Downing, Michael Jacobs, John Marquis and Ellis Harrison.

Meanwhile, Cowley is also willing to sacrifice some of the squad members who are currently on loan deals at Fratton Park.

Gassan Ahadme is one such player, with the Norwich man set to return to Carrow Road in the coming days after failing to replicate his impressive pre-season form once the season kicked into gear.

He could be the first departure this month as Pompey go into the January market operating a one in, one out transfer strategy.

The Blues are also open to Alex Bass temporarily departing as they look to get the keeper regular game time.

Although, The News understands that efforts to sell Marquis are being hindered by a lack of takers.

Indeed, Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey said the Pompey front man would prove ‘too expensive’ for him to pursue.

Nevertheless, Cowley is positive he’ll be able to create the necessary room and finances he requires to bring in the four players he’s targeting, with question marks also remaining over Arsenal and Leicester loanees Miguel Azeez and George Hirst.

When asked by The News on his expectations for departures this month, Cowley said: ‘We’ve been looking forward for the transfer window opening as January is always a really exciting month.

‘For us, there will be some players who will no doubt leave in January.

‘Who they are, time will tell.

‘We obviously have good lines of communication with all of the clubs we loan players from – and ultimately, we just want the best for the boys involved.