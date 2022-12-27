Portsmouth transfer news: Danny Cowley makes January departures admission that will come as no surprise to players

And he promised there’ll be no surprise departures next month as he prepares to fine tune his squad again for the second half of the season.

Pompey are expected to be active in January as they attempt to salvage something from a 2022-23 League One campaign that started so promisingly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowley has already said that boosting the pace and power within his attacking ranks is a priority – as is someone who can enhance the Blues’ threat from set-piece deliveries.

Meanwhile, The News understands the Pompey boss will also make a new player who can operate on the right of a back four one of his primary objectives next month.

Yet, in order to do everything on his to-do list, Cowley must oversee a number of Fratton Park exits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s something he had to navigate his way through this time last year, with John Marquis, Ellis Harrison, Paul Downing and Lee Brown all allowed to leave PO4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The future of Pompey winger Ronan Curtis is once again in doubt heading into the January transfer window.

There’s also doubts about the current loans of Joe Pigott, Josh Koroma and Owen Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite the uncertainty on this side of the Fratton Park gates, though, Cowley admitted all his players know exactly where they stand with him.

And unless they’ve been told otherwise, he’s not planning on shifting anyone out at this stage without them knowing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cowley told The News: ‘I always like to have open and honest conversations (with my players).

‘I never like surprises, I don’t like surprises myself and I try not to give anyone else surprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘So if you manage players’ performances on a regular and consistent basis, like we do, then you have those honest conversations and they always have clarity.’

Cowley also confirmed there will be no panic buying from him, despite his side’s current League One form which now stands at one win in 12 third-tier outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We try to watch them (targets) over 10 games, really,’ he said.

‘It won’t always be 10 live viewings but we always like to watch them live as much as we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad