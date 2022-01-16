That’s after potential suitors Mansfield were linked with a move for in-form Stourbridge striker Montel Gibson.

According to website the72.co.uk, Stags boss Nigel Clough is keeping tabs on the 19-goal front man as he looks to bolster his forward department.

However, he faces competition from fellow League Two side Oldham, who are also reportedly monitoring the 24-year-old’s performances for the Southern League premier central division side.

The News understands that promotion-chasing Mansfield have declared an interest in Marquis, whose Fratton Park stay is nearing an end.

It’s believed the striker has no long-term future at Fratton Park and will be released when his three-year contract expires in the summer.

The club are even keen to offload him this month in order to create the finances to strengthen their squad in the January transfer window.

However, that’s looking increasingly difficult, with Marquis right up there when it comes to the Blues’ top earners.

Pompey striker John Marquis

And it looks like Mansfield could be looking at a cheaper alternative, with Gibson now in their sights.

The Stags won their latest game 2-0 by beating Walsall in League Two on Saturday, taking their goal tally to 11 in six games.

But they remain in the market for a new front man with boss Clough last week confirming that a striker is his top priority this window.

‘We want another striker if we can (get one),’ he said.

‘That’s an area where you need to be able to change them and give them a breather.

‘We want somebody who complements what we’ve got.

‘We’ve got a few names but it has to be someone who fits the mould and adds to what we’ve got as we’re very happy with the foundation of our squad.

‘We’re not panicking as the squad we’ve got, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks, is a good squad.

‘We don’t need to make wholesale changes to it, it’s not a thing where six or seven will be coming in or anything like that.’

Marquis has four goals this season and has seen himself play second fiddle to George Hirst in recent matches, starting just one of the Blues’ past seven matches after recovering from injury.

Pompey are also in the market for a new front man this month, with Cowley interested in Aston Villa youngster Cameron Archer.

