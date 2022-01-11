Last week The News revealed the League Two Stags had declared an interest in Marquis, who is free to leave Fratton Park this month.

Promotion-chasing Mansfield have found goals hard to come by this season in the bottom tier, registering just 27 in 20 appearances.

Former Blues striker Oli Hawkins is their top scorer in the division with six, followed by Rhys Oats and Danny Johnson on four apiece.

Clough is keen to add to that goal threat in January.

He admitted there’s several names on his wish list but added he’ll not be panicking in his bid to freshen up his attack.

He told the Mansfield website: ‘We want another striker if we can (get one).

‘That’s an area where you need to be able to change them and give them a breather.

From left: Mansfield boss Nigel Clough and Pompey striker John Marquis

‘We want somebody who complements what we’ve got.

‘We’ve got a few names but it has to be someone who fits the mould and adds to what we’ve got as we’re very happy with the foundation of our squad.

‘We’re not panicking as the squad we’ve got, as we’ve seen over the past few weeks, is a good squad.

‘We don’t need to make wholesale changes to it, it’s not a thing where six or seven will be coming in or anything like that.’

Marquis, who has also been linked with a return to Doncaster Rovers, is available this month with the club unlikely to offer him a new deal when his current three-year contract runs out at the end of the season.

However, Pompey know it will be difficult to shift the four-goal front man in the January transfer window given the fact he’s right at the top of the Blues wage list.

The News also understands that Marquis is determined to fight for his Fratton future, while he remains settled on the south coast.