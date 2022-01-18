The keeper has rarely featured for Pompey over the past two seasons due to serious injury and increased competition.

And due to on-loan Manchester City stopper Gavin Bazunu’s performances this term, the 23-year-old has firmly remained the Blues’ number two.

That has prompted the Blues boss to weigh up a loan move for the ex-Southend loanee in an effort to aid his development between the sticks.

And Cowley explained there’s already been approaches for his services in the January transfer window.

‘There have been a few clubs that have shown an interest, but it’s about finding the right one for Alex,’ he said.

‘For the squad, it makes total sense to keep Alex because it’s great competition between him and Gavin.

‘But we also have to think about Alex’s development and his future.

Alex Bass could be allowed to leave on loan again this month Picture: Graham Hunt

‘Any player that gets starved of football for too long of a period, it’s not good for them.

‘We would really like, in an ideal world, to find him the right club.

‘There’s got to be the right fit for him to make that experience a positive one.’

Bass has performed admirably when called upon this season – with his display in the 1-0 victory over Wycombe earlier this season a noteworthy highlight.

He made a string of impressive saves that day at Adams Park and denied Joe Jacobson from the penalty spot before Marcus Harness bagged the winner.

Cowley added: ‘With Alex, we’re just trying to work hard to try to find the right opportunity for him.

‘My preference would not be for Alex to go, but he didn’t play football last season because of a double leg break and he has found himself as number two to Gavin Bazunu.

‘Every time he’s been called upon he’s been excellent.

‘But for his development he needs to play in the second half of the season.

‘Our aim is to find him the right loan and that’s what we’re working hard to do.’

