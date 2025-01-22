Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hayden Matthews is closing in on his well-documented move to Pompey.

The 20-year-old defender has arrived in the UK to complete his medical, after a £1.27m fee was accepted by Sydney FC.

Personal terms have been agreed with the Blues and the player, while no last-minute hitches - including an application for his international clearance - are anticipated as the centre-back prepares to become Pompey’s fourth signing of the transfer window.

The Blues recruited Rob Atkinson and Isaac Hayden earlier this month and supplemented their arrivals with the signing of Brisbane Roar forward Thomas Waddingham.

Confirmation of his move arrived on Wednesday morning, with the 19-year-old joining for an undisclosed fee and signing a three-and-a-half-year deal at Fratton Park.

Now fellow Aussie Matthews is set to follow Waddingham to PO4 as the finishing touches are applied to his move.

The towering 6’5’ centre-half has featured 13 times in all competitions for Sydney this season after quickly establishing himself as regular under head coach Ufuk Talay, following his senior debut against Newcastle Jets 12 months ago.

He’s racked up 29 appearances in total for Sydney, but while he remains relatively inexperienced, Matthews is considered someone who will automatically compete for a first-team place at Fratton Park once his arrival has been confirmed.

Pompey currently have six centre-backs on their books in Conor Shaughnessy, Regan Poole, Atkinson, Ryley Towler, Tom McIntyre and Ibane Bowatt. However, three of the six remain unavailable for selection due to injury, with skipper and midfielder Marlon Pack providing makeshift cover in that department in recent months

It’s hoped Matthews’ presence will automatically increase competition in that area, with the Blues conceding 45 goals from their 26 Championship games to date this season.

Further January arrivals expected

With the defender’s arrival imminent, the Blues will spend the remainder of the transfer window bolstering their forward options.

The recruitment of a right-winger and a central attacking midfielder remains on the agenda, with Pompey experiencing injuries in that department as well this term. Until the arrival of Waddingham, the continued absences of Kusini Yengi and Mark O’Mahony meant Colby Bishop and Christan Saydee were the only specialised forwards available for selection. Meanwhile, Paddy Lane’s knee injury - coupled with the departures of Elias Sorensen and Sammy Silvera - leaves the Blues short of options on the flanks.

Notts County forward Alassana Jatta is reportedly being 'monitored' by Pompey | Getty Images

Players of Championship quality is a prerequisite as Mousinho looks to secure forwards who can bolster his side’s hopes of Championship survival. But that hasn’t stopped the Blues being linked with Notts County forward Alassana Jatta.

The 26-year-old has been in outstanding form for the League Two side this season. He’s scored 14 goals and four assists in 22 games for the Magpies, with Stuart Maynard’s side currently sitting fifth in the league table.

That’s prompted Plymouth to bid £750,000 for the Gambia international. But according to The Guardian the Meadow Lane side are holding out for a higher fee, with Jatta contracted to the club until June 2026.

The same report claims Pompey and League One Bolton are monitoring the situation closely.