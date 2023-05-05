The Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop has reiterated a line that first emerged from The Sun’s Alan Nixon in mid-March that the newly-promoted Tractors Boys were keen on a move for the Blues’ 24-goal top scorer.

He claims Bishop – who arrived at Fratton Park for £500,000 last summer – and Charlton’s on-loan Crystal Palace winger, Jesuren Rak-Sakyi, are on Kieran McKenna’s radar as he aims to bolster his side’s fire-power ahead of their Championship return.

But according to the Fratton faithful on Twitter, Pompey should make a few demands of their own if Ipswich come knocking at their door this summer.

Indeed, as well as making a handsome profit on the former Accrington front man, they believe it’s only right that the Portman Road side should throw in a few players as well, just as a sweetener.

@dylanleighton8 joked: ‘3 mil plus Chaplin x’. Meanwhle, @PompeySean75 said: ‘Ipswich can just send Conor home for starters as by the looks of most of your fans he won't be used in the Championship.’

@Clarkeyboy12345 joined in by asking for ‘2.5m and Chaplin’, while @noodleboyo’s response was of a similar tone. ‘Bring Chaplin home 2mill plus Chaplin’, he wrote.

@murphy_rog clearly rates Bishop a lot more highly as he thinks ‘5m for Bishop, plus Chaplin and Hurst’ is a fairer deal. Yet that seems modest, with @Phil_Hayman1977 believing ‘£6m for Bishop and Hirst and Chaplin’ would be more reasonable.

Colby Bishop scored his 20th league goal of the season in Pompey's 1-1 draw with Derby last Saturday

It will be interesting to see how Pompey deal with any potential interest in Bishop, who has two years of his existing deal left.

Although not under pressure to sell, director Eric Einser has admitted the Blues would listen to offers. But anything less than some of the suggestions above won’t go down well!