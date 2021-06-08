Portsmouth transfer news: Lincoln enter race with Blues and Sheffield Wednesday for West Brom keeper - reports
Lincoln have entered the race with Pompey for goalkeeper Josh Griffiths.
That's according to the Mail Online, with West Brom weighing up offers teenager.
Griffiths is on Danny Cowley's shopping list this summer as he aims to bring a new stopper to Fratton Park.
Alex Bass is the only keeper under contract following the departures of Craig MacGilivray, Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour.
Griffiths impressed on loan at Cheltenham in the 2020-21 season, featuring 50 times in total to help them to the League Two title.
However, Lincoln are also reportedly battling Pompey for the 19-year-old’s signature.
Imps boss Michael Appleton has a sound rapport with the Baggies, having served as their under-23s head coach before taking the job at Sincil Bank.
Last season, West Brom loaned Alex Palmer to Lincoln as they narrowly missed out on promotion after losing the League One play-off final to Blackpool.
Newly-relegated Sheffield Wednesday have also been linked with Griffiths.
Meanwhile, Cheltenham chairman Andy Wilcox previously claimed the Hereford-born ace wants to head back to Whaddon Road for the 2021-22 campaign.