That's according to the Mail Online, with West Brom weighing up offers teenager.

Alex Bass is the only keeper under contract following the departures of Craig MacGilivray, Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour.

Griffiths impressed on loan at Cheltenham in the 2020-21 season, featuring 50 times in total to help them to the League Two title.

However, Lincoln are also reportedly battling Pompey for the 19-year-old’s signature.

Imps boss Michael Appleton has a sound rapport with the Baggies, having served as their under-23s head coach before taking the job at Sincil Bank.

Last season, West Brom loaned Alex Palmer to Lincoln as they narrowly missed out on promotion after losing the League One play-off final to Blackpool.

Josh Griffiths. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images