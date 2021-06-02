Sheffield Wednesday enter race for Portsmouth goalkeeper target Josh Griffiths

Pompey target Josh Griffiths. Picture: Jurij Kodrun/Getty Images

According to Birmingham Live, former Hawthorns boss Darren Moore is keen on being reunited with the highly-rated 19-year-old at Hillsborough next term.

Wednesday’s interest emerges just days after Cheltenham chairman Andy Wilcox claimed the shot-stopper wanted a return to Cheltenham – delivering a blow to the Blues’ hopes of landing him.

Griffiths spent last season on loan at Whaddon Road, with his 21 clean sheets in 44 league outings helping Michael Duff’s side clinch the League Two title.

And while the Robins would welcome a second campaign with the England Under-18 international between the sticks for their first season back in League One, Wilcox said their case was supported by the keeper’s willingness to extend his stay into a second year.

Moore’s interest, though, takes the race for Griffiths’ signature to another level.

He worked with the talent during his West Brom days and sees him as the ideal man to replace the departed Keiren Westwood, whose seven-year Owls stay has come to an end following he conclusion of the 2020-21 season.

Pompey’s interest in Griffiths follows new head coach Danny Cowley’s decision to part ways with Craig MacGillivray.

The Scot, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the month, is being allowed to leave – despite being named 2020-21 The News/Sports Mail Pompey Player of the Year.

His departure, along with the exits of rookie duo Duncan Turnbull and Taylor Seymour, leaves Alex Bass as the Blues’ only recognised senior goalkeeper.