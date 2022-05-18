The News understands the Republic of Ireland international is happy at the Blues and won’t be itching for a move this summer.

That’s despite the 26-year-old losing his place in Stephen Kenny’s Eire squad during the 2021-22 season as his form dipped during a frustrating campaign for Danny Cowley’s side.

It also comes amid talk of interest from abroad for the former Derry City man who still ended this term in double figures for goals, with Curtis – who has been linked with Championship clubs in the past – continuing to attract suitors from France’s Ligue 1 following initial enquiries in January.

Since the end of the season, Pompey boss Danny Cowley’s focus has centred on the futures of his out-of-contract players and forging a path for himself ahead of the official opening of the transfer window on June 10.

Options have already been taken on Marcus Harness, Louis Thompson and Jay Mingi as the Blues manager closes in on his wish to retain the services of up to 17 members of the squad that completed the campaign just gone with defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

However, the futures of Sean Raggett, Michael Jacobs, Aiden O’Brien, Reeco Hackett and Shaun Williams remain up in the air as the May 21 deadline for a decision looms.

Curtis’ intentions to stick with Pompey – despite a forthcoming fifth season in League One with the club – guarantees one less thing to concentrate on.

But with the forward having just one more year left on his current Fratton Park deal and the Blues without an option on him at the end of it, there remains the possibility of Cowley cashing in on the player either later in the window or in January.

Club chief executive Andy Cullen told The News this month that Pompey’s budget remains competitive, while there’s a willingness to pay for players who the manager believes will significantly benefit the Blues going forward.

Those funds could be increased if the PO4 side accept any anticipated bid from Swansea for Marcus Harness during the course of the close season.

They would also be bolstered if bids are made for Curtis that are deemed to good to turn down, with no talks currently taking place to extend his stay beyond next term.

Such a scenario, however, is not something the seven-times capped Ireland international is agitating for as he remains relaxed about his future.

Despite Curtis and his Portsmouth girlfriend Maddison suffering the heartbreak of two miscarriages during the course of this season, he is settled on the south coast and is preparing for the birth of a child in September.

He also knows that a better campaign for Pompey after this year’s battle for consistency would enhance his chances of a more lucrative move next year, if that’s what transpires.

That could also lead to a handsome contract offer from the club if both parties fulfil their ambitions of making it to the Championship at the season’s end.