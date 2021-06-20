Former Pompey winger Viv Solomon-Otabor is a man in demand

The Northern Echo is claiming the Black Cats feel they can persuade the winger to make the Stadium of Light his next home as he prepares to leave Wigan.

The 25-year-old has been offered fresh terms at the DW Stadium as his year-long deal with the Latics draws to a close.

Yet another move – his sixth of his career – appears the more likely outcome.

And that has reportedly alerted the likes of Pompey, Sunderland, Charlton, Blackpool and Blackburn, who are all apparently hoping to tempt the former Birmingham wide man to be part of their respective projects for the 2020-21 campaign.

Blues fans on social media have made their feelings known about such a prospect, with Solomon-Otabor failing to impress during his 10 loan appearances during the 2018-19 season.

That’s despite the Fratton faithful’s patience being tested as they await positive news on the transfer front.

But their concerns could prove short-lived as Sunderland look to close in on a deal.

Just like at Fratton Park, a squad overhaul is currently taking place at the Stadium of Light after another failed promotion attempt.

Callum McFadzean, Chris Maguire, Conor McLaughlin, Grant Leadbitter, Max Power, Josh Scowen and Remi Matthews are among those to have already departed after they were allowed to run down their contracts.

Charlie Wyke looks set to following, as he closes in on a free-transfer move to Celtic.

Yet 35-year-old winger Aiden McGready, whose contract is also set to expire, could be set to extend is stay into a fourth season with negotiations ‘progressing in a positive direction’.