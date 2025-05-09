Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey are reportedly eyeing a move for Sunderland midfielder Nectar Triantis.

The Blues are said to be keen on a summer move for the 21-year-old as planning continues ahead of a busy period in the transfer window.

That’s according to The Daily Record, who have claimed John Mousinho’s men are looking to pursue a move along with Scottish side Hibernian.

Triantis’ stock is on the rise after an outstanding season on loan with Hibs and has recently been nominated for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year award.

The Australian has played a key role at Easter Road this term, featuring 31 times, scoring three and assisting five goals in the SPFL. His contributions have lifted David Gray’s men up to third in the table and into European contention.

However, the report adds any side looking to sign the defensive midfielder would require to fork out a ‘significant fee’, with two years still remaining on his current Sunderland deal.

The Edinburgh outfit are said to be tabling an offer for Triantis, who has spent successive loans at Easter Road - registering 47 appearances in total.

The Western Sydney Wanderers academy graduate joined Sunderland in August 2023, completing a £300,000 move from Central Coast Mariners. He penned a four-year deal at the Stadium of Light and has since made five appearances for the Black Cats.

Uncertainty remains over Sunderland’s short-term future, with their play-off campaign getting under way this evening against Coventry City.

Pompey looking to add midfield strength this summer

Although the Blues are still to confirm their retained list, Isaac Hayden and Freddie Potts have already said their farewell’s following the conclusion of their loan spells.

Pompey do remain significantly short of numbers in the centre of the park going into the forthcoming transfer window, though, with the former QPR man, Marlon Pack and the forgotten Abdoulaye Kamara their only engine room specialists at present.

The latter made just five Championship appearances for the club in a difficult maiden campaign at Fratton Park. Uncertainty remains over his future, while Marlon Pack’s game-time in midfield was hard to come by,

While Hayden has already written off a PO4 return next season, Potts’ future also looks away from the south coast with his stock on the rise following an impressive campaign.

This means Mousinho’s men will need significant reinforcement in the centre of the park and Triantis certainly fits the bill as an upcoming talent after enjoying an outstanding campaign in Scotland’s top flight.