The News understands the Blues didn’t place terms on the table for the 25-year-old striker as he geared up for his much-anticipated Notts Couny departure.

The front man had been on Danny Cowley’s radar since November, with both parties keen to strike a deal this summer.

However, following Stockport’s advances and their willingess to splash the cash on the non-league forward’s wages, the Fratton outfit pulled out of negotiations and refused to go head to head with the League Two new boys.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a result, the Hatters were able to gazump the remainder of the competition for Wootton’s signature and announced his signing earlier this month.

Alongside the PO4 outfit’s interest, Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield and newly-relegated Barnsley were reportedly keen.

It’s understood Dave Challinor’s side are paying the ex-Scunthorpe man in the region of £5,000 s a week, in the hope he can fire them to a second consecutive promotion.

Although the Blues, understandably, weren’t willing to match the National League champions’ offer, it’s understood the lure of playing in the third tier and at Fratton Park may have been a useful bargaining tool – even with a lower wage offer.

Pompey target Kyle Wootton signed for Stockport in June. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Despite this, the hierarchy decided against chancing their arm with a proposal.

Pompey remain without any senior strikers heading into pre-season training on Monday.