Owen Dale’s arrival on loan from Blackpool on Sunday took Pompey’s incomings to 11 in the transfer window.

Since the end of last season, Cowley has, sometimes reluctantly, said goodbye to 12 members of his senior ranks over the summer – including loanees Gavin Bazunu and George Hirst.

Alex Bass was the most recent, with the Blues boss cutting the academy product’s long association with the club.

Now another ruthless streak will be necessary if Pompey want to bolster their ranks even further.

Here’s four first-team players who could still be playing their football away from Fratton Park come September.

Kieron Freeman

Ronan Curtis celebrates with Ryan Tunnicliffe after the midfielder's goal against the Hawks in pre-season

The former Sheffield United and Derby full-back is an obvious one given the summer arrivals of Zak Swanson and Joe Rafferty.

And the fact that Pompey are open to offers for the 30-year-old adds weight to a likely departure.

The defender will go on his terms, though.

He turned down the chance to speak to another club last month after the Blues agreed terms with the interested party.

Freeman, who made 25 appearances last season following his 2021 return to the club, continues to be in and around the first-team squad.

He was named on the bench for Saturday’s goalless draw against Lincoln, although wasn’t used.

Burton, Tranmere, Mansfield, Swindon and Hull have all been linked with the player this summer.

Haji Mnoga

Pompey’s slow start to the transfer window meant Danny Cowley and his coaching team spent spent large chunks of pre-season working with their youngsters.

And Mnoga is certainly someone who has benefitted from that.

He was a regular during pre-season games and largely impressed as he deputised for Sean Raggett & Co.

Such has been his development, Cowley has held off rubberstamping another loan move for the academy product.

But with Michael Morrison added to the central defensive unit and Mnoga facing limited game time, a loan exit to a Football League club remains on the cards.

His Fratton Park career is far from over, though, with the 20-year-old still highly-rated at PO4.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Like Freeman, Tunnicliffe finds himself further down the pecking order following Pompey’s transfer business this summer.

The arrivals of Marlon Pack and Tom Lowery to the Blues’ midfield have added further depth to a department that already boasts Joe Morrell and Louis Thompson.

And then there’s the emergence of Jay Mingi to think about, with the former West Ham and Charlton youngster making appearances from the bench during Pompey’s opening two league games of the season.

With Tunnicliffe there as well, it’s an area the Blues are clearly well stocked in.

Can they afford to have five midfielders of that quality and expense? Probably not.

The former Manchester United trainee was not involved in Saturday’s draw against Lincoln.

Although, it emerged Tunnicliffe picked up a hamstring injury during a cameo appearance from the bench against Sheffield Wednesday.

Like Freeman, any Tunnicliffe departure would be on his terms.

Ronan Curtis

In fairness to the Irishman, a transfer window hasn’t passed without him being linked with a move away from Fratton Park.

And this one is no different, with Championship clubs once again – alongside clubs from abroad – showing an interest in the winger.

The major contrast this summer, though, is that Cowley has consistently said he’s open-minded about the former Derry man’s future.

He’s refused to rule out a move if interest gets serious, which is understandable given the 26-year-old is in the final year of his contract.

But that seems to be a sticking point – is there enough serious interest?

Hibs were keen earlier in the summer but that story soon disappeared.