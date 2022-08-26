Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All summer deals must be completed by 11pm on Thursday (September 1), with the Blues boss still intent on adding to the 11 fresh faces he’s already brought to the club.

Three more additions would represent the ideal number, as far as the manager is concerned, with a midfielder now on that wanted list following the fractured leg suffered by Louis Thompson against Bristol Rovers that will keep him out of action for at least four months.

However, there’s also the potential for exits as well, with Kieron Freeman and Ryan Tunnicliffe expected to departed.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Ronan Curtis has been the subject of much speculation as well during the current window and could still follow Marcus Harness and Alex Bass out the door.

Cowley is well prepared for those prospects, having received enquiries throughout the summer.

He’s also been making inroads behind the scenes as he lines up his next wave of new recruits.

But he revealed his efforts won’t stop there as the countdown to the transfer window deadline begins.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is looking forward to a busy conclusion to the transfer window

The Blues boss knows anything can still happen in the final days – both in terms of incomings and outcomings – and he’s prepared to act if the unexpected emerges between now and Thursday.

When asked if there was a contingency plan in place for all eventualities, Cowley said: ‘Absolutely, and this is what our job is.

‘This is why we work really hard in the area of recruitment – to make sure that we have our plans and if something left-field does happen, we’re able to react quite quickly and be agile enough with our thinking really.

‘I know you guys want to try to nail me down to tell you exactly what the next seven days looks like, but the truth is, we know to expect the unexpected and we just have to wait and see.’

With the transfer window deadline just round the corner, former Pompey target Ephron Mason-Clark has joined Peterborough.

Doncaster Rovers remain interested in Freeman.