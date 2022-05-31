But the collective thumbs up to the approach comes with a caveat – those identified must be first-team ready.

Meanwhile, adding already proven quality also remains high on supporters’ wish lists as they look to avoid a seventh-straight season in League One.

Danny Cowley’s transfer remit – which would see the Blues make a welcome profit further down the line if those signed were to become a success at Fratton Park – has already seen a host of youngsters linked with moves to the south coast.

Realistically, not all will find their way to PO4, but they give a good understanding of the type of player Pompey are tracking as they look to progress from last term’s 10th-placed finish.

With the prospect of Blues making money from such an approach, it’s a transfer strategy which the Fratton faithful are on board with.

Swansea youngster Morgan Whittaker is among those youngsters currently being linked with a move to Pompey this summer. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Indeed, the results of our latest Big Pompey Survey demonstrate that 86.6 per cent of those who took part back the approach, with only 13.4 per cent looking sceptically upon it.

Off that majority verdict, 27.8 per cent agreed that it made financial sense – and stipulated it was for that season why they favour the move.

Yet, 58.8 per cent insisted those targeted must be ready-made first-team players.

Last summer, Cowley recruited youngsters Liam Vincent, Jay Mingi and Jayden Reid on permanent deals and brought in young loanees Gavin Bazunu, Gassan Ahadme and George Hirst.

Yet it was only the temporary signings – bar Ahadme – who played a significant role in Pompey’s League One campaign.

And it was the same in January, with Denver Hume, whom the Blues splashed the cash on, taking a somewhat back seat as the likes of Blackburn youngster Hayden Carter got regular game time.

According to our survey, that can’t afford to happen this time around, with fans wanting young permanent signings who can make a difference now and not further down the line.

That desire to trust in talented young players was evident as well when we asked: ‘How would you like Pompey to recruit this summer?’

The top reply was young EFL players who are hungry and can improve, which accounted for 38.3 per cent of the vote.

That was backed up by a further 7.3 per cent believing that Pompey should do all they can to identify young Premier League players who have been released by top-flight clubs.

Yet wanting to ensure that the Blues can compete for promotion next season, 33.3 per cent of votes cast wanted proven League One players, regardless of their age, to be targeted during the window, with 11.7 per cent wanting top performers in League Two brought in.

Marque signings earned 9.4 per cent of the vote.

Joe Morrell, brought in from Luton last summer, would tick that latter box.

He earned rave reviews for his midfield performances last season.