The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The Blues maiden campaign concluded more than a week ago as the dust settles on an exhilarating season for John Mousinho’s men.

A 16th-placed finish in the league books their spot in the second-tier next term and crucially sets up a first meeting with Southampton since 2019.

As preparation for the upcoming transfer window begins, Pompey have been linked with two new names including Sunderland’s Nectar Triantis and Mjallby AIF striker Abdoulie Manneh.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship.

Here are all the latest transfer headlines.

Lincoln man on Championship radar

A host of Championship clubs have been tipped with a move for Lincoln City midfielder Ethan Erhahon this summer.

That’s according to transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey, who has reported Derby County, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and Oxford United are keeping tabs on the 24-year-old. Meanwhile, Preston North End who were linked with the Scottish ace in January have also reportedly renewed their interest.

Erhahon has enjoyed another outstanding season for the Imps, where he’s once again caught the eye in League One - featuring 38 times for Michael Skubala’s men this term.

The former Scotland youth international was previously linked with a move to Pompey in 2022 after impressing at St Mirren. However, a move failed to materialise with Danny Cowley ruling out a swoop.

After arriving at Sincil Bank in January 2023, the exciting talent has appeared 107 times for the Imps.

Duo dual for Darling

Newley-promoted sides Birmingham City and Wrexham are plotting a move for Swansea City’s Harry Darling.

The centre-back is set to become a free agent this summer, although the Swans have tabled an offer to keep the defender in South Wales.

But according to Alan Nixon, the Championship duo are set to battle it out to sign the 26-year-old in the forthcoming transfer window.

Chris Davies’ side are reportedly planning on offering Darling a lucrative offer, while Wrexham are also believed to match their fee.

The former MK Dons ace has appeared 39 times for Alan Sheehan’s men this term and featured in November’s 2-2 draw against Pompey as well as the Blues’ 4-0 triumph on New Year’s Day.

Swansea defender Harry Darling is on Birmingham and Wrexham's radar. | Getty Images

West Brom want Donley

Managerless West Brom have lodged an enquiry to sign Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Jamie Donley.

Birmingham World have claimed the Baggies have contacted Spurs over the possibility of bringing the 20-year-old in on loan this summer after an outstanding campaign at Leyton Orient.

The Spurs youth product has excelled in his first temporary spell away from the north London outfit, scoring eight goals and providing 10 assists in 39 matches this term.

His contributions have been key to the O’s success as they reached the League One play-offs. Donley appeared in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Stockport County, which featured former Pompey midfielder Owen Moxon.

West Brom are still on the search for Tony Mowbray’s successor with John Mousinho tipped with the vacancy at the Hawthorns, although a move is off the cards.

