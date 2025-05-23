He linked up with his former boss Paul Cook at Chesterfield in 2023 following his Pompey release.

Former Pompey favourite Michael Jacobs is on the lookout for a new home after being released by Chesterfield.

The 33-year-old has been told he is free to leave the Spireites after suffering play-off disappointment last week.

The midfielder is one of four players let go by Paul Cook along with fellow National League title winner Darren Oldaker, Kane Drummond and Ali Mohiuddin.

Jacobs arrived at the SMH Group Stadium following his Fratton Park departure in 2023, penning a one-year deal with a club option of a further 12 months.

After dropping from League One to non-league to link up with his former boss, he flourished in the National League, playing a key role as Chesterfield stormed to the title.

This saw the former Wigan, Wolves and Derby talent score six goals in 41 appearances, which also included an outing against Pompey in the FA Cup in November 2023.

But following the Spireites’ return to League Two, Jacobs’ featured just 25 times in all competitions and was ruled out for 16 games due to injury between November and February.

After their chances of back-to-back promotions came to an end, Cook is already conducting summer changes, with Jacobs one of four players to depart. During the midfielder’s two seasons in Derbyshire, he scored seven goals in 69 outings.

The story behind Michael Jacobs’ 2023 Pompey departure

Michael Jacobs. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Jacobs arrived at Fratton Park in August 2020 under Kenny Jackett but would continuously be hampered by injuries throughout his stay on the south coast.

He would go on to feature under Danny Cowley as well as John Mousinho during his three-year stint on the south coast and scored 14 goals in 93 outings at PO4.

In fact, the Blues did mull over offering the 33-year-old fresh terms to remain with the club in the summer of 2023. But a personal preference to move closer to home up north was the key reason behind his departure.

Speaking after his release, Jacobs said: ‘I’ve had a fantastic relationship with John since the first day. ‘The age that I’m at, it was going to be one of those conversations where it was going to come from a mutual point of view in terms of how it panned out. It was always “what did you want to do?” in terms of me. John put the ball in my court from the off really.

‘It was one of those ones where it was going to be a mutual conversation. I think the club would’ve been open to keeping me. In terms of the way the three years have panned out, I think from my point of view it was time to leave.

‘We had that conversation, it was amicable. I had a great relationship with John and with Rich (Hughes) but it was the right decision geographically to get closer to family and try to find a fresh start and spend the next couple of years of my career elsewhere.

‘I had a great time down there but it was a bit of both me leaving and the club were open to me staying as well. I think it was the best for both parties

