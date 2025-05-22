Jesurun Rak-Sakyi. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

There’s less than two weeks until the transfer window opens its doors for the first 10 days of June.

However, the market will then close for a further six days before re-opening for business on June 16.

The Blues have been linked with a number of names ahead of the summer window, although a lot of those rumours have since been rubbished.

The latest is Sutton United’s Jack Taylor who had been tipped with a move to Fratton Park, but The News understands those claims are wide of the mark.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as anticipation grows ahead of the window.

Here are all the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Rak-Sakyi to Southampton

Crystal Palace are reportedly willing to listen to offers for former Pompey target Jesurun Rak-Sakyi this summer.

News Shopper have claimed the Eagles could be open to letting the 22-year-old leave Selhurst Park in the window following his loan spell with Sheffield United.

The winger has been heavily linked with Southampton as interest grows for the youngster, who scored seven goals in 34 appearances for the Blades this term.

Rak-Sakyi was linked with the Blues last summer as John Mousinho began his preparations for Pompey’s first season back in the Championship.

At the time it was estimated a heavy loan-package would be required to sign the talent on a temporary basis, with reports suggesting Sheffield United paid a seven-figure sum for his season-long stint.

Pompey would go on to cool their interest in Rak-Sakyi, who went on to score against the Blues during the Blades’ 2-1 triumph in February.

West Brom man wanted

West Brom defender Semi Ajayi is of interest to Hull and Reading this summer.

The Express and Star have reportedly spoken to the 31-year-old’s agent, who has confirmed the Championship outfit and the League One side are battling for the centre-back’s signature.

Ajayi was one of three senior players released by the Baggies following a disappointing campaign, which saw him feature just 15 times due to long-term injuries.

The centre-back departed the Hawthorns along with former Pompey midfielder John Swift and forward Grady Diangana, with the club still on the search for Tony Mowbray’s successor. Mousinho was linked with the vacancy but quickly rubbished any rumours.

Swans set for swoop

Swansea are reportedly ‘in love’ with midfielder Lewis O’Brien and are looking to secure his services once again this summer, according to WalesOnline.

The Nottingham Forest man spent the second half of the campaign on loan in south Wales, where he amassed 16 appearances for Alan Sheehan’s men.

After impressing at the Swansea.com Stadium, the Swans are set to reignite their interest in the 26-year-old in the transfer window, while reports in Spain are claiming La Liga outfit Valencia are keen on a loan-to-buy deal.

O’Brien penned a deal until the end of the season in south Wales and featured in March’s goalless draw at Deepdale. He has 12 months remaining on his current Nottingham Forest deal.