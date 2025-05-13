The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The process of rebuilding John Mousinho’s first-team squad ahead of the 2025-26 season got officially under way today as Pompey announced details of their retained list.

The main surprise was confirmation of Kusini Yengi’s exit after two seasons at Fratton Park. The 26-year-old leaves alongside Cohen Bramall, Alexnder Milosevic, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully, while Zak Swanson has been retained after the club took up the option of another 12 months on his existing deal.

Work to now fill those gaps and the holes left by the departing loanees will now begin in earnest. Although, the Blues have already been linked with a number of promising players ahead of the forthcoming transfer window, which is set to open on June 16.

Hindolo Mustapha, Nectar Triantis, Abdoulie Manneh and Jack Taylor have all been touted for a move to Fratton Park this summer.

Elsewhere across the Championship, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds, with the market just weeks away from getting under way.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Tigers ready to pounce

Hull City are closing in on completing their first piece of business this summer, according to Hull Live.

It has been reported the Tigers are on the cusp of signing highly-rated midfielder Reda Laalaoui after agreeing a fee with Moroccan side FUS Rabat.

The article suggests Ruben Selles’ men have been tracking the promising 20-year-old in recent months after busting onto the scene. It is expected the Moroccan under-20 international will then link-up with the Tigers’ youth set-up before joining first-team action.

The talented ace already has 21 youth caps under his belt and is currently competing in the Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where he’s netted six goals to date.

So far this term he has netted four goals and registered three assists in 23 Botola Pro Inwi appearances for Rabat.

Selles’ men sealed their Championship survival on the final day of the campaign with a 1-1 draw at Fratton Park. The point against Pompey was enough to move them outside of the bottom three at the expense of Luton Town, who were relegated to League One.

Goodrham a wanted figure

A number of Pompey’s rivals are rumoured to be eyeing a move for Oxford United ace Tyler Goodrham.

Football League World have claimed Coventry City, Middlesbrough and recently-relegated Southampton are all contemplating moves for the talented 21-year-old this summer.

The winger scored three goals and registered six assists for Gary Rowett’s men in their first season back in the Championship. That’s after Goodrham played a key role in guiding the U’s to promotion from League One - amassing 12 goal contributions in 40 league games.

After interest in January, the Northern Ireland youth international now has other second-tier suitors potentially eyeing a swoop, with two-years remaining on his current Kassam Stadium deal.

The exciting forward featured in both games against Pompey this term but failed to register a goal or assist.

Canaries call for Dobbin

Lewis Dobbin has been out for Norwich since March. | Getty Images

Norwich City have confirmed they have opened discussions with Aston Villa over keeping exciting forward Lewis Dobbin at Carrow Road.

After releasing their retained list, the Canaries have revealed talks are taking place with the Premier League outfit to extend the 20-year-old’s temporary stay.

The England youth international has spent the second half of the campaign on loan in East Anglia, where he scored two goals in 10 Championship outings.

Dobbin signed for Villa last summer and spent the first six months of the season with West Brom - failing to score in any of his 18 outings.

The Everton youth product featured for the Baggies in their 3-0 triumph over Pompey in August but missed the Blues’ 5-3 triumph over Norwich in his second loan spell in April.

