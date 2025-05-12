The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The Blues are yet to confirm their retained list with anticipation growing over the futures of a number of John Mousinho’s squad.

Although the transfer window is still more than a month away from opening, Pompey have already been linked with four players.

Hindolo Mustapha is reportedly on Pompey’s radar along with Sunderland’s Nectar Triantis, Abdoulie Manneh and Sutton United defender Jack Taylor.

Elsewhere, there’s plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ second-tier rivals.

Swansea star on radar

Swansea City midfielder Jerry Yates is reportedly being tracked by Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and QPR as well as two unnamed MLS sides.

Football Insider have revealed the 28-year-old is on the radar of the Championship trio, with his future likely to be away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

Yates spent the campaign on loan with Derby County, where he scored 10 goals and registered four assists in 42 appearances for John Eustace’s men. However, the article goes on to report the Rams are unlikely to pursue a move in the window.

The former Blackpool and Swindon man still has a year remaining on his current deal in south Wales and has appeared just 46 times in two seasons.

The midfielder played a key role in Derby’s Championship survival and netted against Pompey in April’s crucial 2-2 draw at Fratton Park.

Millwall man wanted

Millwall’s star striker Mihailo Ivanovic is reportedly being tracked by Italian giants Lazio as interest grows in the exciting forward.

The 20-year-old’s stock is on the rise after an impressive breakthrough season at The Den following his £2.5m move from Vojvodina on deadline day in September.

The young Serbian talent netted 12 goals in 27 Championship appearances for the Lions, who narrowly missed out on a play-off spot by two points on the final day.

In fact, Ivanovic scored in January’s 1-0 triumph over Pompey at Fratton Park as well as April’s 2-1 win over the Blues in south London.

Now, according to La Lazio Siama Noi, the exciting frontman is on the radar of the Serie A side, who sit fifth in Italy’s top flight side. He penned a long-term deal last summer but it remains unclear over the length of his Millwall deal.

Mihailo Ivanovic. | Getty Images

Blackburn eye Sanderson

Blackburn are reportedly mulling over a permanent move for Birmingham City’s Dion Sanderson.

Birmingham World have claimed the centre-back could be valued at around £1m this summer, with Rovers are keen to pounce should that be the case.

The defender was signed for £2m from Wolves in 2023 and is set to enter the final 12 months of his deal at St Andrews. He spent the second half of the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Ewood Park, registering 12 appearances under both Eustace and Valerian Ismael.

The 25-year-old featured against Pompey in January's 3-0 victory but as an unused substitute in March’s 1-0 defeat to Fratton Park.

