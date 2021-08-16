The Blues boss said it could take ‘probably three’ more players arriving before his side can be seriously competitive in this season’s promotion race.

Pompey have already brought in 12 new faces this summer as part of Cowley’s squad overhaul.

Five of those fresh additions started Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Crewe as the Fratton Park outfit made it two wins out of two in the league.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues will be looking for a third straight League One victory when they take on Steve Cotterill’s Shrewbury at PO4 tomorrow night.

But for Pompey to maintain the consistency needed for a concerted push towards Championship football, Cowley believes extra reinforcements are necessary before the transfer window closes in two weeks time.

He also said the Blues will need to be ‘clever’ in order to do the business he wants.

Speaking to The News ahead of the Shrewsbury game, the manager said: ‘We're still working at it (signings), still working really, really hard.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley is still on the lookout for new additions. Picture: Jason Brown

‘I think the last two weeks are always interesting, you expect some twists and turns.

‘We still need to bring two, probably three players in if we want to be really competitive consistently at this level - that's what we see.

‘We know we have to be clever with how we do that - and we may have to work the market to achieve that.

‘That's what we are trying to do.

‘Also, we know that there can be some good value as the window unfolds so we're hoping that happens this time around.'

After Saturday’s win against Crewe, Cowley said he was ‘hopeful’ something could be done transfer-wise ahead of the Shrews game.

Last week he also revealed that he was still keen to bring in a forward-thinking midfielder and another striker.