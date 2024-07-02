Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Abu Kamara fan club has a new member keen to lure him away from Norwich City.

Football Insider reports Belgian giants Anderlecht have the 20-year-old forward on their list of targets this summer and want to add the recently capped England under-20 international to their ranks after tracking his heroics for Pompey last season.

Kamara featured 52 times for the Blues last term, with his eight league goals and 10 assists key to John Mousinho’s side securing the League One title and promotion back to the Championship with a 97-points haul.

The Blues would love to see the Canaries youth product back at Fratton Park, where he established himself as a firm fans’ favourite - even if it was a second loan arrangement.

Yet Mousinho is under no illusions how tough that would be given the huge strides Kamara made during his season-long stay at PO4. His Pompey form saw him linked with Brentford, Leicester, Stoke and German Bundesliga side Freiburg in January. Meanwhile, Norwich continue to rate the 20-year-old highly, with new boss Johannes Hoff Thorup keen to see for himself what the player can deliver this pre-season as he prepares to lead the Carrow Road outfit into their third Championship season in a row.

Norwich’s continued Championship status also counts against a second season away for Kamara.

That type of detail doesn’t prevent clubs being linked with the Blues title-winner, though, with Anderlecht - who could potentially offer Champions League football next season - the latest interested party to emerge.

The competition is, therefore, expected to be stiff if Norwich decide to let Kamara leave again during the current transfer window.

Speaking to The News last month, Mousinho admitted he asked to be kept informed of developments. He said: ‘Abs has been away with the England under-20s, and had a massive impact there in the couple of games they’ve played.

‘I’m assuming the new manager at Norwich will want to have a proper look at him before making a decision.

‘You never know, we’ll certainly be there if anything develops from Norwich’s standpoint. We know Abs was excellent for us last season, but you never know what Norwich have in the building, what they’re planning to bring in or what profiles they’re looking for.

‘From our point of view if Abu becomes available, we’ll be there. So we’ll keep in contact and go from there.’

Kamara has another year remaining on his Norwich contract, which doesn’t expire until June 2025.