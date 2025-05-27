Pompey want to bring Rob Atkinson back to Fratton Park this summer after an impressive loan stint - and it seems Bristol City might be able to facilitate that.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The transfer window is less than five days away from opening its doors, with a busy summer expected at Fratton Park.

One of Pompey’s top defensive targets is Rob Atkinson, who played a hugely-significant role in keeping John Mousinho’s men in the Championship in 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following his successful second-half-of-the-season loan spell on the south coast, the head coach made it clear he wants to bring the 26-year-old back ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.

And the Blues’ hopes of a return for the centre-back could be set for a major boost if the latest news involving Bristol City proves to be correct.

Bristol City set to sign £1m USA international defender

TalkSPORT’s chief football correspondent Alex Crook has reported the Robins are making a move for George Campbell, who plays for MLS side CF Montreal.

The 23-year-old, who has one cap to his name for the US national team, is believed to be valued at £1m by the Canadian outfit after an impressive start to their current campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The central defender, who came through the ranks at Atlanta before making the switch to Le CFM in 2023, has a year left on his current terms at the Stadium Saputo.

George Campbell. | Getty Images

Although Campbell has featured in 10 of Montreal’s first 15 games of the new season, his side currently prop up the Eastern Conference division and are set to take on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami side on Thursday evening.

If the centre-back arrives at Ashton Gate, he’ll no doubt want to be considered a potential starter for the Robins, with the player already amassing 109 first-team appearances. He was recently handed his first senior start on the international stage in January, with the USMNT beating Venezuela 3-1 in a friendly.

Pompey given potential clue into Rob Atkinson’s Bristol City future

The potential transfer could be an intriguing piece of business by Bristol City, with the reported switch giving Pompey a clue into Atkinson’s future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ex-Fulham youngster is currently listed alongside Zak Vyner, Luke McNally and Rob Dickie as the Robins’ central defensive options. Meanwhile, the likes of George Tanner and Haydon Roberts can also operate at the heart of the backline.

However, the 26-year-old is still to appear under boss Liam Manning following his November 2023 appointment, having picked up an ACL injury nine-months prior.

Despite returning from his long-term setback last November, Atkinson couldn’t break into the starting XI and instead had to settle for a place on the bench.

This led to the powerful defender’s Pompey switch in January, where he penned a loan deal until the end of the campaign on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After an impressive stint which saw him amass 15 appearances in all competitions, Atkinson became a firm Fratton favourite, playing a crucial role in the Blues’ Championship survival.

Bristol City have reportedly now been approached by the Canaries for the 39-year-old, who still has two-years remaining on his current terms.

Atkinson is heading into the final 12 months of his deal at Ashton Gate, which he signed in 2021 following his arrival from Oxford United.

Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth defender pens farewell message to Charlton as former Reading man's Fratton Park future hangs in balance