Portsmouth rivals eye ambitious £2m move for Championship skipper as Derby County make swoop for Birmingham City ace
The transfer window is officially underway but the wait goes on for Pompey’s first summer signing.
The Blues are reportedly eyeing a sensational return for former Fratton favourite Jamal Lowe this summer, while Oxford United and Blackburn Rovers are said to be keen.
John Mousinho’s men are also believed to be on the trail of Reading midfielder Charlie Savage, who is of Championship interest this summer.
Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds as Pompey’s rivals continue their preparations for next term.
Here are all the latest transfer headlines from across the second tier.
Derby do Sanderson deal
Derby County are eyeing an ambitious move for Birmingham City defender Dion Sanderson.
According to Football Insider transfer correspondent Pete O’Rourke, the Rams are eyeing a £1m swoop for the 25-year-old this summer.
The centre-back is someone John Eustace knows well having signed him in July 2023, when he was at the St Andrews helm. With the head coach making the move to Blackburn, he then re-signed Sanderson during the January transfer window.
Now the pair could link up once again at Pride Park as Eustace takes charge of his first summer transfer at the Derby helm.
During the Wolves youth product’s two-year stay with Birmingham, he’s amassed 47 appearances in all competitions, while registering 12 outings for Blackburn during the second half of last season.
With the Blues preparing for life back in the Championship, Sanderson has been valued at £1m.
Derby finished one point above the relegation zone and drew 2-2 with Pompey in a crucial relegation contest at Fratton Park in April.
Wrexham want Travis
Wrexham are plotting a move to lure Blackburn skipper Lewis Travis, according to Alan Nixon.
The 27-year-old is of interest to the Red Dragons this summer as he enters the final 12 months of his Ewood Park contract.
Despite this, Valerian Ismail’s side have valued the midfielder at £2m having played an integral part in their eighth-placed Championship finish last term. This saw Travis amass 39 appearances in all competitions - including an outing against Pompey in March.
The former Ipswich Town loanee is now wanted by Phil Parkinson’s side, who are preparing for life in the Championship following their League One promotion.
Wrexham are set to splash the cash this summer and have already been linked with a spectacular move for Fulham midfielder Tom Cairney as well as Plymouth striker Ryan Hardie.
The Blues will face the north Wales outfit for the first time in 39 years, with the last meeting coming in 1986.
Charlton eye Famewo
Charlton are reportedly looking to sign Sheffield Wednesday defender Akin Famewo in the transfer window.
The Sheffield Star have suggested the centre-back’s Hillsborough future remains uncertain as financial issues continue to affect the club.
The 26-year-old has already had two spells on loan at The Valley but could be open to work with Nathan Jones once again after their time with Luton Town.
Famewo featured 15 times for the Owls last term in what was an injury-hit campaign but featured in their 2-1 win against Pompey at Fratton Park in November.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.