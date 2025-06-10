Former Everton and Blackpool midfielder Antony Evans was a reported Pompey target last summer - but 13 months on, he’s been told he is free to leave Huddersfield Town, who forked out £450,000 for him in 2024

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pompey were linked with a move for Antony Evans in May 2024 as John Mousinho prepared for life back in the Championship.

But the midfielder, who was tipped to make the switch to Fratton Park just 13 months ago, looks set to be on the move once again this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, a year into his three-year deal with League One Huddersfield, whom he joined from Bristol Rovers last summer, Evans has been told he is free to leave the Terriers by new boss Lee Grant.

After joining from The Gas for a reported £450,000 fee last June, there was plenty of expectation and excitement at the John Smith’s Stadium, with Evans earmarked to play a crucial role in the club’s bid to return to the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, the former Everton youth product struggled to produce his best form for the Terriers, scoring just two goals and amassing six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.

In fact, it represented a hugely-underwhelming campaign for Huddersfield, who finished 10th in League One and 13 points behind the play-off positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been told he is now free to leave, Grant’s men are reportedly looking to cash-in on the playmaker, who cost an eye-watering figure just last summer.

Transfer reporter Alan Nixon has claimed Evans is likely to be sold or loaned out during the transfer window, with League One rivals Wigan Athletic currently leading the pursuit.

Ryan Lowe’s men finished 15th in the third tier last term after a disappointing campaign - a season which saw them sack head coach and FA Cup winner Shaun Maloney back in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey’s rumoured interest in Antony Evans last summer

Antony Evans. | Getty Images

On the outside, Pompey look to have saved themselves a £450,000 fee for Evans after it was reported he was on the Blues’ radar.

After claiming the League One title and sealing a return to the Championship for the first time in 12 years, Mousinho was on the lookout for a new creative midfielder.

The former Blackpool loanee appeared to fit the bill after an impressive campaign saw him score 10 goals and register nine assists in 52 appearances for Bristol Rovers during the 2023-24 season. However, a move to the south coast failed to materialise and the speculation was quickly put to bed.

The attacking midfielder would depart the Memorial Stadium during last summer’s window despite being offered fresh terms to remain with The Gas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Evans spent three impressive seasons with Rovers, registering 26 goals and 26 assists in 142 appearances, as well as securing promotion from League Two in 2022.

Although the playmaker never made the swicth to PO4, Pompey did bring in 14 new faces as Mousinho primed his squad for the Championship.

A new number 10 wasn’t added to the squad last summer, though, leaving the Blues searching for attacking reinforcements to provide crucial depth behind Callum Lang.

Nonetheless, it appears Pompey did save themselves a significant transfer fee for Evans who is likely to be on the move again for a cut-price fee in the window.