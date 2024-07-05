Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reported Pompey target Antony Evans is remaining in League One next season after a decision about his future was made.

But it won’t be with Bristol Rovers, whom he starred for last term. Instead, the 25-year-old attacking midfielder will be plying his trade for Huddersfield Town, after penning a three-year deal with the John Smith’s Stadium outfit.

A player with an eye for the spectacular, Evans makes the move after the recently-relegated Terriers met the Gas’ asking price, which remains undisclosed. He’s new boss Michael Duff’s fourth signing of the transfer window, with deals for Lasse Sorensen, Mickel Miller and Herbie Kane already struck as Huddersfield look to spend as little time as possible in League One.

Pompey were understood to be interested in the Scouser, who registered 10 goals and nine assists last season for Rovers as they finished 15th in the League One table. However, a move for the former Everton youngster never gained much momentum as the Blues continue to weigh up other options for their forthcoming Championship return. Since the transfer window opened last month, John Mousinho has seen Josh Murphy and Sammy Silvera added to his attacking ranks, with others expected to follow ahead of their season-opener against Leeds United on August 10.

After completing his move, Evans said: ‘I’m over the moon to sign for Huddersfield Town, and I’m really looking forward to knuckling down and getting ready for the season ahead alongside my new team-mates.

‘The ambition of the club is clear to see, and this is a journey I want to be part of. After speaking to the sporting director and head coach, I had a great feeling about joining, and my full focus is now on repaying that faith.