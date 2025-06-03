Former Pompey winger Marcus Harness has made a shock move to Huddersfield Town

Marcus Harness has completed a shock move to League One side Huddersfield Town.

The Tractor Boys still held a 12-month option on the winger’s Portman Road deal but declined to activate the clause. That saw him released alongside Australian international Massimo Luongo on Monday.

However, it hasn’t taken Harness long to find a new home, having joined League One outfit Huddersfield on a free transfer.

The former Pompey winger links up with ex-Ipswich coach Lee Grant, who also recently departed the Suffolk outfit to become the new Terriers head coach.

It’s a surprise return to the third tier for the Burton Albion youth product, who registered two Premier League appearances at the start of last season.

After making the £800,000 move from Fratton Park to Ipswich in July 2022, Harness scored six goals in 40 appearances which also saw him win back-to-back promotions under Kieran McKenna.

The winger spent last term on-loan with the Blues’ Championship rivals Derby County, where he played a key role in the Rams’ successful survival battle.

He netted four goals and registered three assists for John Eustace’s side, who finished four points behind Pompey in 19th.

‘No brainer’ to join Huddersfield for Marcus Harness

The ex-Aldershot and Port Vale loanee becomes Grant’s second addition of the summer window after Ryan Ledson made the switch following his Preston North End departure.

Huddersfield finished 10th in League One last term and released 18 first-team and youth players at the end of the season, which included former Pompey winger Josh Koroma. The 26-year-old finished as the Terriers’ top scorer in the third tier with 12 goals but was told he was free to leave as part of the mass-exodus - brining an end to his six-year stay.

But that hasn’t stopped Harness from making the move to south Yorkshire, which he has called a ‘no-brainer.’

He told the club website: ‘I got a call from Lee Grant after he got the Manager job at Huddersfield Town, he told me about the Club and the direction that it’s going in and everything going on that I wasn’t aware of.

‘I know how he works, so it was a no-brainer for me – I was sold early on. I’m sure he’s going to do a great job here and I’m going to do my best to try and help that. We have had a lot of conversations over the last week, and it seems like a great fit; I’m really excited to be here.’

Marcus Harness’ life at Pompey and calls for a return

Former Pompey winger Marcus Harness Picture: Robin Jones - Digital South

After arriving under Kenny Jackett in 2019, Harness scored 31 goals and amassed 21 assists during his three seasons at Fratton Park. This led to strong interest in the 29-year-old, with Ipswich rivalling Swansea City for his signature in 2022.

Prior to his Huddersfield switch, there were some calls from the Fratton faithful on social media to sign the winger this summer.

On X, @NoahPfc said: ‘We should be all over this. Great backup option to cover all across the attack And from what I remember, he played really well against us. Wages won’t be too demanding either.’

Meanwhile, @Mtpfc7 added: ‘Happy to have him back on a free’ as well as @1999BDC who said: ‘Would happily have him back.’

Finally, @ryanlewis79 tweeted: ‘Probably an unpopular opinion, but I would have him back. We never got the best out of him, never a winger imo. Definitely a 10, him and Lang as our 10 options would be decent.’