The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

There is less than a week to go until the transfer window gets underway and anticipation is growing ahead of what will be another busy summer at Fratton Park.

While John Mousinho expects new additions in the market, the head coach has made it clear there won’t be the same influx of players seen in recent close seasons.

Seven names have so far been linked with a move to PO4 ahead of the summer, but only a select few haven’t been yet rubbished by the Blues.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds with less than seven days to go until the window opens its doors.

O’Brien a wanted man

Five clubs are now in the hunt for Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien.

Transfer correspondent Alan Nixon has claimed Preston North End, Wrexham and Spanish side Valencia are the latest sides looking at a potential summer swoop for the 26-year-old.

The article suggests the Lilywhites are set to battle for the former Huddersfield man’s signature after impressing on-loan with Swansea in the second half of last season.

The trio join Hull City and the Swans in the race for O’Brien, who is set to enter the final 12 months of his current deal at the City Ground.

After joining from Huddersfield in July 2022, the former Bradford loanee has made four different temporary spells away from Forest - two of which have come in the MLS for DC United and LA FC.

He has amassed just 17 appearances in three campaigns for Nuno Espirito Santo’s men but looks set to depart on loan once again this summer.

O’Brien spent the second half of the season with Swansea, where he stood out and heavily impressed under Alan Sheehan. The new Swans boss is believed to be a huge admirer and is keen for a return in the forthcoming transfer window.

Despite featuring 16 times and scoring one goal in south Wales, the 26-year-old wasn’t signed in time to feature against Pompey during the Blues’ 4-0 win in January.

Blackburn want Small

Thierry Small. | Getty Images

Blackburn Rovers are reportedly eyeing a move for out-of-contract Charlton defender Thierry Small.

Alan Nixon has claimed Rovers have been joined by Leyton Orient in the hunt for the in-demand left-back, whose current deal in south London is set to come to a close this summer.

Preston have also been recently credited with interest in the 20-year-old, who came through the ranks with at Everton before making the move to Pompey’s fierce south-coast rivals Southampton in 2021.

The former St Mirren loanee featured 40 times this term for the Addicks, who secured promotion to the Championship after beating the O’s in the play-off final this afternoon.

