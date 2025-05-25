The transfer window opens gets underway in less than a week and anticipation is growing at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho isn’t expecting another significant turnover in players which has been seen in previous summer windows.

But the head coach remains confident there will still be plenty of arrivals as the Blues prepare for their second-successive Championship campaign.

The transfer market gets underway in less than a week, with the window opening its doors for the first time on June 1 before slamming shut on June 10. Six days later, the shutters will then come up once again, where it will remain until 7pm on Monday, September 1.

Following the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, 11 faces have already departed Fratton Park, with five players released at the end of their respective deals along with Pompey’s six loanees.

Despite this, Mousinho’s squad still sits at the 25-man threshold and further exits are to be expected some contracted players currently at the club.

Significant surgery is needed on Pompey’s midfield, with just Marlon Pack, Andre Dozzell and the forgotten Abdoulaye Kamara the only faces occupying that position at present.

Meanwhile, the Blues boss is also keen to strengthen his attacking department, with the departures of Kusini Yengi, Mark O’Mahony, Kaide Gordon and Adil Aouchiche.

Over recent summer windows, 14 new faces have arrived through the doors at Fratton Park as Mousinho bolstered his side for their respective League One and Championship campaigns.

But the head coach isn’t expecting a similar figure in the forthcoming market and will be instead looking to build on their current crop of talent.

Pompey boss reveals how many signings could be expected this summer

‘I think it will look busy,’ the Blues boss said when speaking on the club’s official YouTube channel.

‘It won’t look as busy as the last two summers but it will still look busy. There will be names through the door, it’s not going to be 14 - it’s been 14 for the last two summers - but it’s not just going to be one or two. It will be somewhere in between that.

‘There’s plenty to do, we still need to develop and build on the squad we’ve got and make sure we fill the spaces. Straight away we’ve lost six loan players, they’re going to need replacing.

‘Yes we’ve got players coming back from injury but you never know what we’re going to pick up going forward. There’s loads to do and we’re going to be nice and busy.’

Hayden Matthews has been a long-term absentee for Pompey but is expected to return for pre-season. | National World

Pompey were consistently hampered by injuries in the recent season, with 2024 summer arrivals Jacob Farrell and Ibane Bowat ruled out for long periods of the campaign.

With those figures set to make their comebacks in pre-season, Mousinho has made it clear those returning faces will feel like new signings.

‘We’ve still got plenty of those long-term injuries and that will be an important thing for us next year is to try and make sure we get those players back.

‘We mentioned a couple there (Matthews, Farrell, Bowat), add Paddy Lane into the mix.

‘Obviously Jordan Williams and Tom Waddingham picked up injuries towards the end of the season so we will hopefully have them back at the start of pre-season.

‘Nice little break, nice chance to rest, nice chance to recover but - more importantly - for those players to come back fit and firing for pre-season.’

