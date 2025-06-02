It’s expected to be another busy summer at Fratton Park, with a number of arrivals and departures on the cards.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, Pompey have already lost 11 members of the squad, with some playing key roles in their survival fight.

Freddie Potts, Isaac Hayden, Adil Aouchiche, Rob Atkinson, Kaide Gordon and Mark O’Mahony all returned to their parent clubs following the end of their respective loan stints.

We already know some of the key areas John Mousinho is wanting to strengthen this summer as he looks to build his squad ahead of next term.

But what would his current strongest XI and bench look like?

Well, we’ve put together the Blues’ best possible matchday squad using currently contracted players to see the scale of additions needed during the transfer window.

1 . Pompey's strongest XI and bench as things stand. From left: Josh Murphy, Conor Shaughnessy, Colby Bishop and Callum Lang. | National World Photo Sales

2 . GK: Nicolas Schmid Was superb for Pompey following his arrival from BW Linz last summer and there is likely to be no additions to the goalkeeping unit if Ben Killip signs his new deal. Schmid is nailed on to be Mousinho’s number one next term. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . RB: Jordan Williams Right-back is probably the hardest position to predict within the whole squad given the strength and depth they possess. When fit, Williams has largely been the first-choice option on the right-hand side of defence just ahead of Zak Swanson and the versatile Terry Devlin. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales