Portsmouth’s strongest XI and bench as things stand heading into summer transfer window

By Pepe Lacey
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 18:00 BST

Eleven players have left Fratton Park since the end of the 2024-26 Championship campaign.

It’s expected to be another busy summer at Fratton Park, with a number of arrivals and departures on the cards.

Following the conclusion of the campaign, Pompey have already lost 11 members of the squad, with some playing key roles in their survival fight.

Freddie Potts, Isaac Hayden, Adil Aouchiche, Rob Atkinson, Kaide Gordon and Mark O’Mahony all returned to their parent clubs following the end of their respective loan stints.

Meanwhile, Kusini Yengi, Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully, Alexander Milosevic and Cohen Bramall were all released after the expiration of their contracts.

We already know some of the key areas John Mousinho is wanting to strengthen this summer as he looks to build his squad ahead of next term.

But what would his current strongest XI and bench look like?

Well, we’ve put together the Blues’ best possible matchday squad using currently contracted players to see the scale of additions needed during the transfer window.

Your next Pompey read: 'Jurgen Klopp's a Portsmouth fan!': Shocked Fratton Park boss celebrates huge award with his Liverpool hero

From left: Josh Murphy, Conor Shaughnessy, Colby Bishop and Callum Lang.

1. Pompey's strongest XI and bench as things stand.

From left: Josh Murphy, Conor Shaughnessy, Colby Bishop and Callum Lang. | National World

Photo Sales
Was superb for Pompey following his arrival from BW Linz last summer and there is likely to be no additions to the goalkeeping unit if Ben Killip signs his new deal. Schmid is nailed on to be Mousinho’s number one next term.

2. GK: Nicolas Schmid

Was superb for Pompey following his arrival from BW Linz last summer and there is likely to be no additions to the goalkeeping unit if Ben Killip signs his new deal. Schmid is nailed on to be Mousinho’s number one next term. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Right-back is probably the hardest position to predict within the whole squad given the strength and depth they possess. When fit, Williams has largely been the first-choice option on the right-hand side of defence just ahead of Zak Swanson and the versatile Terry Devlin.

3. RB: Jordan Williams

Right-back is probably the hardest position to predict within the whole squad given the strength and depth they possess. When fit, Williams has largely been the first-choice option on the right-hand side of defence just ahead of Zak Swanson and the versatile Terry Devlin. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The League One title winner suffered an injury-hit campaign last term, but when available was superb. Is probably Mousinho’s first-choice option at the heart of the backline given his aerial presence in both boxes.

4. CB: Conor Shaughnessy

The League One title winner suffered an injury-hit campaign last term, but when available was superb. Is probably Mousinho’s first-choice option at the heart of the backline given his aerial presence in both boxes. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PompeyJohn MousinhoPortsmouthFratton Park
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice