It’s expected to be another busy summer at Fratton Park, with a number of arrivals and departures on the cards.
Following the conclusion of the campaign, Pompey have already lost 11 members of the squad, with some playing key roles in their survival fight.
Freddie Potts, Isaac Hayden, Adil Aouchiche, Rob Atkinson, Kaide Gordon and Mark O’Mahony all returned to their parent clubs following the end of their respective loan stints.
Meanwhile, Kusini Yengi, Tom Lowery, Anthony Scully, Alexander Milosevic and Cohen Bramall were all released after the expiration of their contracts.
We already know some of the key areas John Mousinho is wanting to strengthen this summer as he looks to build his squad ahead of next term.
But what would his current strongest XI and bench look like?
Well, we’ve put together the Blues’ best possible matchday squad using currently contracted players to see the scale of additions needed during the transfer window.
