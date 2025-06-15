Pompey remained quiet in the first part of the transfer window, which opened for the first 10 days of June due to the Club World Cup.

The Blue weren't the only Championship side not to show their hand in that period, with only six second-tier outfits recruiting new faces.

There are still plenty of rumours and speculation doing the rounds, as ever, with a number of names including the likes of Jamal Lowe, Charlie Savage and more being tipped with a move to Fratton Park this summer.

While a number of those links being rubbished, there are a few who are on the Blues radar ahead of the forthcoming transfer window, which reopens on Monday.

We’ve taken a look at what Pompey’s new-look starting XI could look like if those rumours are true.

1 . Pompey's new-look side if rumours are true From left: Adrian Segecic, Nicolas Schmid, John Swift, Conor Shaughnessy. | The News Photo Sales

2 . GK: Nicolas Schmid The Austrian enjoyed a successful maiden campaign in English football - featuring 36 times for the Blues in all competitions. His impressive displays between the sticks were rewarded with a first national call-up this summer for Ralf Rangnick’s side. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales

3 . RB: Jordan Williams After arriving on a free transfer 12 months ago, Williams’ suffered an injury-hit first season at Fratton Park. The right-back made just 22 appearances for the Blues and picked up three hamstring issues in five months. The 25-year-old will be looking to return to full fitness and show the Fratton faithful his qualities next term. Nonetheless, there’ll be competition for his place with Zak Swanson and Terry Devlin pushing for a spot in the side. | The News Photo Sales

4 . CB: Conor Shaughnessy The League One title winner will be looking to push on after a frustrating injury-hit season saw him amass just nine appearances in the Championship. The centre-back, who is vital for Mousinho’s men in both boxes, will be gunning to return to full fitness and cement his spot in the side next season. | Jason Brown Photo Sales