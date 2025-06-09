Leicester City and Sheffield United track former Portsmouth target as Championship duo eye defender
There is just over a day left in the first part of the transfer window.
It has been a slow start to the summer for Pompey, who are yet to make any early additions to the squad just yet.
Although the market closes for six days tomorrow, there is no time for concerns just yet, with the shutters coming off on June 16 and will remain open until September 1.
Moves for Jamal Lowe, Charlie Savage and Joel Ward have all been rubbished by The News in recent days as speculation mounts over potential signings.
Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip doing the rounds across the Championship with clubs looking to conduct some early-summer business.
Here are the latest headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.
Trio eye Brannagan
Sheffield United, Leicester City and Stoke City are reportedly keen on Oxford United’s Cameron Brannagan.
EFL Analysis’ transfer correspondent Graeme Bailey has claimed the U’s are set to lose the midfielder this summer, with a trio of Championship clubs looking to make a move.
The Foxes, who could potentially face a points deduction next term, are believed to be leading the pursuit for the 29-year-old, while Chris Wilder’s men are also strong admirers.
Back in January 2024, Pompey were linked with a potential swoop for Brannagan but that rumour was quickly put to bed given the massive wage hike when he signed his new deal in 2022. But another deciding factor was due to the terms of Mousinho’s Fratton Park arrival, where the Blues weren’t allowed to plunder his former club.
The Liverpool youth product has spent seven years at the Kassam Stadium, where he’s scored 57 goals and registered 35 assists in 325 outings for the U’s.
He played a heavy role in Oxford’s promotion along with Pompey during the 2023-24 campaign and was a mainstay under Des Buckingham and Gary Rowett in the Championship last term.
Manning makes move for Darling
New Norwich City boss Liam Manning has made it clear he wants to sign Harry Darling this summer.
In his first interview with the press, the one-time Pompey managerial target, confirmed the Canaries’ interest in the centre-back, who is also being tracked by Birmingham, Wrexham, Ipswich and Sheffield United.
The 25-year-old is out of contract this summer but has been offered fresh terms to remain with Swansea City.
Manning, though, who worked with Darling at MK Dons, has revealed he is interested in pursuing a move during the window.
He told the Pink Un: ‘I don't want to put a number on that, but I've done my best to assess the squad and we know which positions we're going for. I had a good time with Harry (Darling) a few years ago, I'm sure he'll have a lot of offers but I think he'd be a great fit.’
Duo battle for Offiah
Pompey’s Championship rivals Charlton Athletic and QPR are both interested in Brighton and Hove Albion defender Odel Offiah.
London football reporter Richard Cawley has revealed the duo are keen on the right-back, who impressed on-loan with Blackpool last season.
The 22-year-old has recently had his deal extended at the Amex Stadium after his two-year contract was set to come to an end this summer.
Seasiders boss Steve Bruce admitted he would’ve liked the versatile defender to return next term after an outstanding campaign, which saw Offiah feature 42 times in all competitions.
The Seagulls’ youth product has made 10 first-team appearances for Albion after coming through the ranks.
