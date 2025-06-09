Joel Ward celebrates Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win. Picture: Richard Pelham/Getty Images | Getty Images

The 35-year-old Emsworth lad is a free agent following his Crystal Palace exit

It’s the romantic summer transfer placed towards the top of most supporters’ Pompey wishlist.

However, Joel Ward will not be returning for a second Fratton Park spell.

The right-back is available on a free transfer after bowing out of Crystal Palace with the FA Cup on an emotional day at Wembley.

That achievement marked the end of 13 years at Selhurst Park for the Emsworth lad, consisting of 363 matches, the vast majority spent as a Premier League performer.

Sold to avoid Portsmouth being liquidated

Inevitably, his availability has seen many of the Fratton faithful longing for a Blues reunion for the local lad who rose through the ranks to make 96 appearances and score eight times, including against Southampton.

Indeed, it was Pompey who sold Ward to Palace in the first place in the summer of 2012, cashing in on the talented young defender to fight off the threat of being liquidated by administrators PKF.

In reality, though, The News understands Pompey are not among the list of admirers pursuing the 35-year-old’s signature this summer.

Portsmouth have three contracted right-backs

And that stance is unlikely to change, with John Mousinho well-stocked for right-backs - as he is in most positions across the back line, for that matter.

Having activated the 12-month option on Zak Swanson, it leaves the Blues with three contracted right-backs for the 2025-26 campaign and absolutely no room for Ward as well.

Admittedly the versatile Ward can also operate at centre-half and left-back, as demonstrated during his time with Palace in the Premier League.

Yet Mousinho currently has six contracted central defenders, which in itself is too many. The likes of Ryley Towler and Tom McIntyre could depart this summer, although they still want to add Rob Atkinson if possible.

Besides, Marlon Pack, Connor Ogilvie and Jordan Williams can also offer cover should the need arise, with all featuring there as stand-ins during last season.

As for left-back, Ogilvie and Jacob Farrell are the contenders. Certainly Pompey will be hoping Farrell is now over the injury issues which restricted the Australian to just one outing in his maiden English campaign.

Such is the Blues’ confidence in Ogilvie and Farrell, they opted not to retain Cohen Bramall following his short-term stint.

Reaches the age of 36 in October

Ward, who turns 36 in October, featured just three times last season, including starting the final home match against Wolves, which resulted in the Eagles winning 4-2.

However, he started 23 Premier League games in the previous 2023-24 campaign, while was an unused substitute off the bench in May’s FA Cup final triumph over Manchester City.

Of course, former youth-team colleague Matt Ritchie is already at Fratton Park, making 41 appearances and scoring five times as the Blues avoided relegation from the Championship with two games to spare.

Pack was from an age group the year below, although often played in youth and reserve fixtures with the older pair. Like Ritchie, he also played 41 matches last season, with both contracted at Fratton Park until the summer of 2026.