Former Ipswich Town, Charlton Athletic and Plymouth Argyle midfielder Panutche Camara was a reported Pompey target in July 2023 - but two years on he’s quit English football.

But two years on, the midfielder has since quit English football as he aims to put his injury nightmares behind him.

The 28-year-old has sealed a move to Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee United after a frustrating campaign with Crawley Town.

Following his release from Ipswich last summer, Camara made 42 appearances for the Red Devils in League One and amassed eight goal contributions. But his displays weren’t enough to keep Scott Lindsay’s side in the third tier and were relegated back to League Two.

But following their drop to the EFL’s basement division, the ex-Plymouth Argyle favourite has made the move to the Scottish Premiership to reignite his career.

The Guinea-Bissau international has completed a switch to Dundee United for an undisclosed fee and has penned a two-year deal at Tannardice Park.

He becomes the latest addition by Jim Goodwin, with his side already signing Australian forward Zac Sapsford and Moldovan centre-back Iurie Iovu.

Camara’s move north of the border brings his eight-year stay in English football to a close, having featured for Crawley, Plymouth, Ipswich Town and Charlton.

‘After 8 years in England and English football, what a journey it has been for me,’ a message on X read.

‘Thank you for everything that has happened to me in this country, thank you Dulwich Hamlet, Crawley Town, Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic who opened the doors in English football for me. And for those who have supported me, big thank you.’

Pompey’s reported interest in then Ipswich Town midfield Panutche Camara

Camara was reportedly on Pompey’s radar in July 2023 as John Mousinho began his first summer transfer window at the Fratton Park helm.

The midfielder was just 12 months into a two-year deal at Portman Road after making the £500,000 move from Plymouth in September 2022. But it was a campaign to forget with the Tractor Boys as recurring groin problems restricted him to just four appearances in all competitions.

Panutche Camara. | Getty Images

With the four-cap international looking to return to full fitness, the Blues were believed to be interested in Camara, who had enjoyed a successful three-year stay with the Pilgrims prior to his Ipswich issues.

Camara would go onto join Charlton that summer before enduring further issues, which included a hamstring problem in December 2023.

The 28-year-old appeared just 13 times during a season-long loan stay at The Valley during the 2023-24 campaign before being released by Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich that summer.

On the outside, Pompey look to have saved themselves a hefty fee for the midfielder, who is now aiming to reignite his career in Scotland.

John Mousinho on Panutche Camara

At the time, Mousinho pinpointed Camara’s worrying injury record - a decision which has appeared to pay off - with the midfielder undergoing three operations in four years.

The Blues boss told The News: ‘Camara was excellent for Plymouth a couple of seasons ago.

‘He didn’t feature last year for Ipswich through injury, so it’s probably very difficult for us to look at him with that injury record.

‘He’s a very, very exciting player, no doubt about that. Yet in terms of bringing in players who are robust – and I’m not saying he isn’t – but considering what he went through last year, it’s tough to bring him in.

‘When his name gets mentioned, I think you get quite excited about the prospect of bringing him in.

‘It’s just tempered by the fact that it would just be a difficult one to do with his injury record.’

