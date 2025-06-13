The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Although there is a short stoppage in the transfer window, there is no stopping behind the scenes at Fratton Park with business set to resume on Monday.

The Blues aren’t the only Championship side not to announce any new signings in the first 10 days of the market, with just six clubs making moves.

Although there are no fresh arrivals at Fratton Park so far, midfielder John Swift would welcome a return to the south coast following his release from West Brom.

The 29-year-old, who spent one year in the Blues’ youth set up, has a swathe of second-tier outfits pursuing a move, while there is also interest from Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

Elsewhere, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship as the wait for the window goes on.

Here are the latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s rivals.

Gooch ‘weighing up options’ after release

Former Blues target Lynden Gooch is ‘weighing-up’ his options following his Stoke City release.

The four-cap USA international was one of four players let go by the Potters following their 18th-placed finish, along with ex-Fratton favourite Enda Stevens.

Pompey were linked with a move for the then Sunderland midfielder in May 2022 - although a switch to the south coast never materialised after penning fresh terms in the north east.

After moving to Stoke 12 months later, Gooch made 53 appearances - netting on two occasions - for the Potters before being let go by Mark Robins in May.

With Stadium of Light youth product yet to find a new home, he still remains unsure where his future lies.

Speaking to our sister paper, the Sunderland Echo, he said: ‘I’m not too sure at the minute.

Obviously I am out of contract and I am just weighing up my options and seeing what comes my way. I just want to enjoy spending time with the family, with the kids, and then hopefully something can get sorted in the next few weeks or whenever it is.

‘I’m just trying to be patient, weighing up as many things as I can and seeing what can suit me and my family before any decision is made.’

Prem push for Tanganga

Japhet Tanganga against Pompey. | Getty Images

Crystal Palace are the latest side to enter the race for Japhet Tanganga, according to Express Sport.

The Eagles have joined Sunderland, Burnley and Leeds United who hold concrete interest in the centre-back, who looks set to leave Millwall this summer.

It has been reported the 26-year-old has a £1.2m release clause in his deal at The Den, which he signed following his arrival from Spurs in January 2024.

The defender enjoyed an outstanding campaign for the Lions last term, amassing 43 appearances for Alex Neil’s side who missed out on a play-off spot in the final day.

Among those, were two dominant performances against Pompey earlier in the campaign and was pivotal in Millwall’s 1-0 triumph at Fratton Park in January.

Crystal Palace are said to be looking at Tanganga this summer should Marc Guehi depart Selhurst Park. Both Chelsea and Spurs are interested in the England international, who is heading into the final 12 months of his deal.