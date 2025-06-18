Former Pompey striker Oli Hawkins is on the move. | Getty Images

Oli Hawkins scored 18 goals in 96 appearances during a three-year stay at Fratton Park.

Former Pompey striker Oli Hawkins is on the move this summer, aged 33.

The 6ft 6” frontman has reunited with a former boss to keep his EFL career alive, having been released by Gillingham at the end of the season.

The Blues’ Wembley hero has signed for League Two side Barent following their promotion from the National League last term.

Hawkins links up with Bees boss Dean Brennan, with the pair winning the Southern League Premier Division together with Hemel Hempstead in 2014.

The experienced forward was one of seven players given then green light to depart the Gills in May, following their 17th-placed finish in the EFL’s basement tier.

Although he remained with the Kent outfit last term, he netted just one goal in 27 outings before being released alongside Joshua Bayliss, Jayden Clarke, Tim Dieng, Max Ehmer, Alex Giles and Ashley Nadesan at the end of the season.

After reuniting with former boss Brennan at the Hive, the Barnet head coach has called Hawkins one of the best target men in the business as he prepares for life back in League Two.

The Bees boss told the club wesbite: ‘I knew Hawks would go on to be an EFL player when I signed him as a kid at Hemel.

‘We were after a target man and Hawks is one of the best in the business – he has all the right attributes. He’s got a great personality and that’s going to be huge within the group”

‘We’re delighted Hawks has chosen to join us, and he’ll no doubt help us improve for the new.’

Oli Hawkins’ Pompey career and Wembley glory

Oli Hawkins scored the winning penalty as Pompey lifted the Checkatrade Trophy in 2019. | National World

News of Hawkins’ latest switch comes five years after he departed Fratton Park.

He went on to score 18 goals in 96 appearances for the Blues and was also utilised as a centre-back during his time at PO4.

Hawkins’ finest moment at Fratton Park came in March 2019 when he netted the winning penalty to lift the Checkatrade Trophy after a shootout against Sunderland at Wembley.

The towering forward was then released in 2020 before being snapped up by League One rivals Ipswich Town. Spells at Mansfield and Gillingham followed and has now found himself with Barnet.

Despite his age, the experienced frontman is adamant he’s still got plenty to give as the Bees prepare for life back in the EFL.

‘I feel like I’ve got a lot to bring – and that I’ve still got a lot to prove after my last two seasons when I was probably quieter than I should have been.

‘I still think I’ve got a season or two left in me to score some goals and really do well for a team. There’s a lot of emotion in this sport and sometimes an older head is good to have around, just to make things clear (for the younger player).

