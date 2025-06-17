Richard Kone. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

The transfer window is back underway after a six-day break and excitement is building at Fratton Park.

The 21-year-old Australian talent is poised to become the first signing of the summer, with the Blues working on a long-term deal for the Socceroos under-21’s star.

John Mousinho has had to fend off interest for the prolific goalscorer, who finished joint-top in the A-League’s goalscoring figures last term.

With Pompey kick-starting their business, there is plenty of gossip and speculation doing the rounds across the Championship with the window now resuming.

Here are the latest headlines involving the Blues’ rivals.

Trio try for defender

Hull City, Birmingham City and Norwich City are eyeing a move for in-demand defender Louis Oppie.

Football Insider have claimed the Championship trio are exploring a deal for the left-back, who won promotion to the German second division last term.

The 23-year-old was instrumental in Arminia Bielefeld’s second-place finish in the 3.Liga, scoring six and assisting 11 goals in 47 appearances.

His outstanding goalscoring campaign has alerted Pompey’s rivals with Hull reportedly keen on making a move.

Walkers wants Prem stay

Kyle Walker. | Getty Images

Sheffield United have been handed a blow in their pursuit of Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

The Blades, who are set to sack Chris Wilder this week, were reportedly plotting an ambitious swoop for the 35-year-old. The right-back came through the ranks at Bramall Lane before joining Spurs in 2009.

However, the Steel City outfit look set to miss out on the defender, who has agreed a deal to join Everton this summer.

The Sun have claimed the England international has agreed a one-year contract with the Toffees as his decorated seven-and-a-half-year stay at Manchester City looks to be coming to a close.

Wycombe want to keep Kone

Pompey’s Championship rivals Birmingham and Middlesbrough face a fight to sign Richard Kone this summer.

Wycombe Wanderers are set to make the striker their high-paid player in their history by offering a new long-term contract to remain at Adams Park.

EFL Analysis have revealed the Chairboys are looking to fend off interest in the wanted attacker by offering a lucrative deal to stay with Mike Dodd's men.

Interest in the 21-year-old has intensified with Birmingham City and Middlesbrough two of 10 teams reportedly interested in the striker.

Kone shone for Wycombe last term, who finished fifth in League One and featured in Wycombe’s 2-0 triumph over Pompey in the FA Cup in January.

The frontman is heading into the final 12 months of his deal at the Chairboys after arriving from non-league side Athletic Newham in January 2024.

