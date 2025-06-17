The shirt numbers Adrian Segecic could wear at Pompey next season.placeholder image
The shirt numbers Adrian Segecic could wear at Pompey next season.

Portsmouth squad numbers Adrian Segecic could wear as winger passes Fratton Park medical

By Pepe Lacey
Published 17th Jun 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 18:14 BST

Pompey are poised to name Adrian Segecic as their first summer signing.

The wait for Pompey’s first signing of the transfer window looks set to be over, with the Blues closing in on a deal to sign Adrian Segecic.

John Mousinho’s men have fended off interest from Scotland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria and the USA to secure the 21-year-old’s signature.

The Socceroos under-23 international has passed his medical and is set to arrive at Fratton Park on a free transfer, having departed Sydney FC at the expiry of his contract.

But there’s a key agreement which will need to be made following Segecic’s arrival.

Although the versatile midfielder holds the number seven shirt with Sky Blues, that might have to change when he makes the move to PO4. That is currently occupied by Marlon Pack, who has made it his own since his return in 2022.

Here is a look at the squad number’s most likely to be available to new signings this summer - and Segecic’s dream shirt.

Your next Pompey read: Wigan edge ahead of Plymouth in transfer battle for popular Portsmouth man

Following Will Norris' departure in January the number one shirt is available. Although Segecic won't take up this shirt, it could be snapped up by Nicolas Schmid, who currently occupies the number 13.

1. Number 1 - available

Following Will Norris’ departure in January the number one shirt is available. Although Segecic won’t take up this shirt, it could be snapped up by Nicolas Schmid, who currently occupies the number 13. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Towler's future at Fratton Park remains uncertain, with his game time coming at a premium last term. Should he depart, his number four shirt could become available.

2. Number 4 - Ryley Towler

Towler’s future at Fratton Park remains uncertain, with his game time coming at a premium last term. Should he depart, his number four shirt could become available. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The number eight shirt was taken up by loanee Freddie Potts last term. It has previously been occupied by midfielders including Alex Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ben Close so could be favoured by Segecic.

3. Number 8 - available

The number eight shirt was taken up by loanee Freddie Potts last term. It has previously been occupied by midfielders including Alex Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ben Close so could be favoured by Segecic. | Getty Images

Following Kusini Yengi's departure, the number 10 shirt is available for any new arrivals. With Segecic operating in that position, it could be the most likely kit he chooses.

4. Number 10 - available

Following Kusini Yengi’s departure, the number 10 shirt is available for any new arrivals. With Segecic operating in that position, it could be the most likely kit he chooses. | National World

