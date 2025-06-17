The wait for Pompey’s first signing of the transfer window looks set to be over, with the Blues closing in on a deal to sign Adrian Segecic.
John Mousinho’s men have fended off interest from Scotland, Germany, Holland, Belgium, Denmark, Austria and the USA to secure the 21-year-old’s signature.
The Socceroos under-23 international has passed his medical and is set to arrive at Fratton Park on a free transfer, having departed Sydney FC at the expiry of his contract.
But there’s a key agreement which will need to be made following Segecic’s arrival.
Although the versatile midfielder holds the number seven shirt with Sky Blues, that might have to change when he makes the move to PO4. That is currently occupied by Marlon Pack, who has made it his own since his return in 2022.
Here is a look at the squad number’s most likely to be available to new signings this summer - and Segecic’s dream shirt.
