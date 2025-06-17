The Socceroos under-23 international has passed his medical and is set to arrive at Fratton Park on a free transfer, having departed Sydney FC at the expiry of his contract.

But there’s a key agreement which will need to be made following Segecic’s arrival.

Although the versatile midfielder holds the number seven shirt with Sky Blues, that might have to change when he makes the move to PO4. That is currently occupied by Marlon Pack, who has made it his own since his return in 2022.

Here is a look at the squad number’s most likely to be available to new signings this summer - and Segecic’s dream shirt.

Number 1 - available Following Will Norris' departure in January the number one shirt is available. Although Segecic won't take up this shirt, it could be snapped up by Nicolas Schmid, who currently occupies the number 13.

Number 4 - Ryley Towler Towler's future at Fratton Park remains uncertain, with his game time coming at a premium last term. Should he depart, his number four shirt could become available.

Number 8 - available The number eight shirt was taken up by loanee Freddie Potts last term. It has previously been occupied by midfielders including Alex Robertson, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Ben Close so could be favoured by Segecic.