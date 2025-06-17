The powerful attacker is set to depart Fratton Park this summer

Wigan are in pole position to sign Christian Saydee, The News understands.

As previously revealed by Football Insider, the popular attacker is currently interesting the Latics and fellow League One club Plymouth, with Pompey open to selling the 23-year-old this summer.

However, it is Ryan Lowe’s side who appear to be the most likely destination as Saydee evaluates his options following two years at Fratton Park.

His potential sale would represent a profit for the Blues, having signed him from Bournemouth for around £90,000 in June 2023 following a successful loan spell at Shrewsbury.

Since then, Saydee has scored seven goals in 73 appearances, including registering three times last season in the Championship.

Going out with a bang on his Portsmouth farewell

Ironically, it appears the powerful attacker may well have netted on his final Pompey outing, when he levelled against Hull in the final match of the 2024-25 season.

Earlier in the campaign, he scored twice in a 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough in August 2024 on a rare Blues start in the absence of Colby Bishop.

Christian Saydee celebrates his goal against Hull on the final day of the 2024-25 season. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Following the 1-1 draw with Hull, Saydee spoke of his ambition to play more regular first-team football, but with a desire to achieve that by remaining at Fratton Park.

However, the vast bulk of his best performances for the Blues have been as an impact player off the bench, featuring as a substitute in 43 of his 73 appearances.

Perfect opportunity for Portsmouth to cash in

Now entering the final year of his Fratton Park deal and with John Mousinho striving to upgrade his squad, it represents the perfect opportunity to move him on.

Not only has Saydee failed to nail down a regular first-team spot, the Blues have also struggled to identify his most effective playing position, having arrived as a centre-forward.

Mousinho has largely preferred to utilise the ex-Shrewsbury loanee in a number 10 rule, where he can drive with the ball and retain possession, as well as being a huge physical threat.

Wigan short of goals

Dale Taylor, who finished as top scorer with 11 goals, has now returned to parent club Nottingham Forest, leaving Lowe short in the striking department.

Certainly they hope Saydee can provide that missing cutting edge, having netted four times during Pompey’s 2023-24 League One title-winning campaign.

The Latics have already bolstered their squad this summer, following the signing of Fraser Murray from Kilmarnock on a free transfer, while Plymouth have money in the bank after selling Ryan Hardie to Wrexham.

The Pilgrims' 2024/25 Player-of-the-Year and top goalscorer has this week moved to the Championship newcomers in a deal worth a reported £700,000.