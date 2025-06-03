The latest managerial headlines involving Pompey’s Championship rivals.

Although the transfer window is underway, there is another market which is taking precedence to some Championship clubs.

Currently four of the Blues’ rivals are without a manager following the season’s conclusion in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Southampton have appointed Will Still as their new boss, while Paulo Pezzolano has replaced Tom Cleverly at the helm at Watford.

Here are the latest managerial headlines currently taking place across the Championship.

Baggies bag their man

The 33-year-old has been confirmed as the Baggies’ new boss after departing Spurs at the end of the season.

The former midfielder quickly emerged as a leading candidate for the role following Tony Mowbray’s sacking on April 21. Although Mousinho was one of the early favourites for the role, Mason has led the way and has now sealed his first permanent managerial role.

He has penned a three-year deal at the Hawthorns and leaves Ange Postecoglou’s backroom department having recently won the Europa League.

Following the ex-Hull City ace’s arrival, West Brom have also confirmed the arrival of former Pompey coach Nigel Gibbs.

The 59-year-old will add vital experience to Mason’s coaching unit having previously worked with the young coach during his spell as interim boss at Spurs.

In February 2021, Gibbs was brought in at Fratton Park to assist Joe Gallen while Kenny Jackett recovered from an operation.

Thorup turns down Rangers

Johannes Hoff Thorup has rejected a move to QPR, according to Danish news outlet TipsBladet.

The former Norwich City boss had been heavily linked with the Loftus Road vacancy in recent weeks after Marti Cifuentes was placed on gardening leave in May.

After travelling to west London to hold talks with the R’s, the 36-year-old has since reportedly turned down their offer and will continue his search for a new club elsewhere.

Thorup was sacked by the Canaries in April during the aftermath of Pompey’s 5-3 triumph at Carrow Road on Good Friday. The Danish coach spent just 11 months in charge in East Anglia after being appointed in May 2024.

QPR have since been linked with Randers boss Rasmus Bertelson, who previously turned down Wycombe in January.

Hull City brace for managerial talks

Sergej Jakirovic | Getty Images

Hull City are set for talks with Sergej Jakirovic this week to become their new head coach.

Hull Live have reported the 48-year-old is set for a meeting on Wednesday to complete his visa application ahead of his move to the MKM Stadium.

The Bosnian boss took charge of his final game as boss of Turkish Super Lig side Kayserispor on Sunday but was sent off after his reaction to the Samsunspor supporters, who threw bottles into his technical area.

After the Tigers secured their survival on the final day against Pompey, they sacked Ruben Selles just six months into his three-year deal.

