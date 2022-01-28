Portsmouth Women's three-point deduction penalty overturned by FA
Pompey Women's three-point deduction has been overturned by the FA Women's National League.
The Blues had been slapped with the penalty in December after the FA stated they had fielded an ineligible player in their 3-0 National League Southern Premier Division victory over Hounslow at Westleigh Park on October 24.
But Pompey Women have confirmed after 'constructive discussions with the league' it led to 'new information being provided' and, as a result, they were awarded the three points back.
After the points deduction decision was overturned, it leaves Jay Sadler's side sitting seventh in the National League Southern Premier Division, with 23 points from their 14 matches this term.
In a Pompey Women statement, chairman Eric Coleborn said: ‘I would like to thank my hard-working volunteer staff for dealing with this matter in such a professional manner. We are also grateful to the FA Women’s National League for hearing our case and overturning the deduction.’
Pompey Women sealed their spot in the Women's Hampshire Senior Cup final - where arch-rivals Southampton FC Women await - following a 2-1 last-four win over city rivals Moneyfields at Westleigh Park last weekend.
Sadler's side return to league action on Sunday, where they face a tough trip to second-placed Oxford United Women.
