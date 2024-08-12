Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey are ready to call time on their pursuit of Abu Kamara.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blues boss John Mousinho admitted he expects the Norwich City winger to remain at Carrow Road this season.

And that means the club’s football operation will now have to turn elsewhere to bolster their attacking resources this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho has spoken openly about being keen to bring Kamara back to Fratton Park, after an explosive loan impact last term.

The 21-year-old bagged 10 goals in 52 appearances and played a central role in helping Pompey to the League One title.

Sporting director Rich Hughes stated last month he was refusing to give up on a deal for Kamara, following his return to Norfolk.

Mousinho, however, now thinks it unlikely the Londoner’s parent club will let him leave this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kamara has been linked with a stack of sides in recent months including Southampton, Leicester, Stoke, Brentford and teams on the continent.

Championship rivals Hull City were the latest outfit to be mentioned this week, but it’s Mousinho’s expectation he will stay put this term.

The head coach stated Pompey will be ready to move if that situation changes, but it is not an avenue he expects to travel down.

Mousinho said: ‘It (a Kamara deal) is nowhere at the minute. He’s part of Norwich’s squad and played at the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘As far as I know Norwich have no intention to sell or move Abu on. So that’s where we are with that one.

‘I don’t think it’s one we are going to be able to pursue, unfortunately.

‘Yes (if the situation was to change they’d been keen to do a deal), everyone knows our admiration for Abu at this football club.’