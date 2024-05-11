Pompey stormed to the League One title in this past season and have Championship football to look forward to next term. John Mousinho has done a great job since taking over from Danny Cowley at Fratton Park and has brought the good times back to the club after years languishing in the lower leagues.

He has a big summer ahead as he looks to bolster his ranks and ensure that they are prepared for life in the league above. They will be looking to carry their momentum of promotion into the next campaign, just like Ipswich Town did, and have already published their retained list as they plan ahead. In the meantime, here is a look at how Pompey’s 2023/24 season ticket prices (for an adult) compare to that of teams in the second tier such as Middlesbrough, Hull City, West Brom and more…