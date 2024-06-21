Watch more of our videos on Shots!

FA Cup semi-finalists add third summer signing to their ranks as transfer window heats up

It’s been a busy week of transfer action and so far the Blues have brought in one new player themselves. Many more Fratton Park arrivals are expected with John Mousinho keen to bolster his squad’s depth ahead of the Championship season and Pompey fans have been waiting in eager anticipation to see who will next walk into PO7.

The Blues head coach has so far refused to write off the chances that Norwich City and Pompey loan star Abu Kamara could make a Fratton Park return but as the club’s recruitment business continues to take place behind closed doors, here is the latest news from Pompey’s 2024/25 Championship rivals.

Coventry City announce third summer signing

Pompey’s soon-to-be Championship rivals and FA Cup semi-finalists Coventry City have confirmed their third signing of the summer. 23-year-old Jack Rudoni has joined from Huddersfield Town on a reported ‘undisclosed fee’ which is understood to be around £5 million.

Rudoni’s arrival was confirmed after the player successfully completed his medical on Thursday afternoon and subsequently put pen to paper. He now joins Luis Binks and Raphael Borges Rodrigues as the newest arrivals at the CBS Arena.

The attacking midfielder played 84 games for the Terriers, scoring seven goals in his two seasons with them but was ultimately unable to help prevent their relegation at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Following his signing, Sky Blues manager Mark Robins said of the left-footed player: “We’re excited to welcome Jack. He is a talented player with great technical ability, who is adept at getting the ball and driving teams forward and creating opportunities.

“Jack is a young player who we are sure will be popular with our supporters. We are looking forward to welcoming him to the club and to him continuing his development with us.”

Ex-Liverpool star set for Championship move

Sheffield United are reportedly close to signing Preston North End loan star Liam Millar. According to BBC Sheffield journalist Adam Oxley, Millar - who is currently representing Canada at the Copa America - will team up with the Blades ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. despite being linked with Burnley and Sunderland.

The 24-year-old scored five goals and provided a further five assists for Preston - on loan from the Swiss side FC Basel, whom he signed from Liverpool in 2021. He currently still has one more year left on his contract with Basel but it’s looking increasingly likely that the Swiss side will look to cash in while they can.

The attacking midfielder and winger had been attracting interest from his loan club, North End, but it has since been reported that they are now seeking other targets.

