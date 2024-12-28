Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey rivals Stoke City have sacked head coach Narcis Pelach after just three months in charge.

The Championship strugglers took the decision to part company with the 36-year-old Spaniard on Friday evening in the aftermath of the Potters’ Boxing Day defeat to Leeds United.

The 2-0 loss was Stoke’s fifth in nine games - a run that leaves the bet365.com outfit 19th in the table and three points above the relegation zone. Their last win was a 2-0 victory against Blackburn on November 6.

Former Norwich head Pelach replaced Steven Schumacher as Stoke boss on September 19. He took charge of 19 games and secured just three wins.

One of those came at the hands of Pompey, who were thrashed 6-1 at the Potters on October 2. That was Pelach’s third match at the helm and set alarm bells ringing at Fratton Park as the Blues’ winless start to the season was stretched to eight games. John Mousinho’s side sat second from bottom in the Championship table after that frightful night with four points from eight matches - five adrift of Stoke who sat 15th at the time.

Since then, though, Pompey have accumulated 16 points from their 13 games played, while Stoke have amassed 13 from their 15 league matches completed. The Blues currently sit 21st ahead of Sunday’s trip to Bristol City - just two points below their struggling rivals and with two games in hand.

Stoke sporting director Jon Walters said in a statement: ‘Narcís is a talented coach with huge potential, he works relentlessly hard and I have no doubt that he will go on to achieve success in the future.

‘However, with the way results and performances have been in recent weeks, we have to accept with hindsight that he has proved not to be the right fit for this club at this time.

‘I take full responsibility for that and I’m absolutely determined that we will now make the right choice to take us forward.

‘Every decision we make is driven by our love of Stoke City and absolute determination to bring success to the Club.’

Stoke play host to fourth-placed Sunderland on Sunday, with Ryan Shawcross expected to take temporary charge while the club searches for their third head coach of the season.

Pompey welcome the Potters to Fratton Park on Wednesday, January 22.