How Pompey's strong recent run of form compares to the rest of the Championship.

Portsmouth ensured they will be out of the Championship bottom three for Christmas after their statement win over Coventry City on Saturday. Pompey bounced straight back from their hefty defeat to Derby and put two points worth of daylight between them and the drop zone, ready for a blockbuster Boxing Day.

Portsmouth’s comfortable 4-1 win came courtesy of Callum Lang, who scored all four goals in a fiery performance at Fratton Park. The Blues ensured they saw out their final home game of the year in style, and the three points puts them 20th in the table, ahead of a very close and competitive battle at the foot of the table.

Pompey also benefited from Cardiff City, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle dropping points from their respective fixtures. Hull City earned a crucial win over Swansea City to take them out of the relegation zone.

While the first half of Portsmouth’s promotional season has not been as positive as many would have liked, their recent form is definitely something to feel positive about as we approach the new year. In fact, Pompey’s last six results are head and shoulders above their current relegation rivals.

John Mousinho’s side have lost just one of their last six Championship games, which puts them up in the top 10 based on current form. Taking a closer look at each club’s run over the last six fixtures, we’ve compared Pompey to the rest of the league. Let’s start at the bottom with their closest rivals.

Current basement side Plymouth Argyle have struggled recently with two draws and four losses, picking up just two points from their last six outings. The only team worse off is play-off winners Oxford United, with just one point on the board from a possible 18. A 1-1 draw with Millwall separates five significant defeats.

At the top end of the table, Sheffield United command first place with an almost perfect run. The Blades have won five of their last sixth, while Blackburn Rovers are their closest rivals based on recent form with 15 points from a potential 18. In this ‘last six form table’, Leeds United would be down in fifth, and Sunderland in eighth, which is below Pompey on goal difference.

Below is every club’s last six results ordered into a table, take a look at how Portsmouth’s current run, featuring just one loss stacks up against the rest of the Championship.