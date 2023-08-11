One of Portsmouth’s League One rivals are reportedly close to losing a key player after several clubs showed an interest in Derby County midfielder Max Bird.

The 22-year-old has become an integral figure with the Rams after breaking into the senior setup at Pride Park four years ago and he has gone on to make over 160 appearances for the club during that time.

However, his time with his boyhood club could be coming to a close after several clubs showed an interest in securing a deal for Bird before the end of the summer transfer window. Hull Live have revealed the Championship club have already been unsuccessful in two attempts to land the midfielder but a third offer is said to have now been lodged.

Significantly, the report also reveals Hull are ‘hopeful’ of completing a deal and states Bird ‘wants’ to move to the MKM Stadium.

Coventry fall short in bid for Barnsley star

Barnsley are believed to have rebuffed an offer for defender Liam Kitching from Championship club Coventry City.

Barnsley defender Liam Kitching, pictured in action against former club Leeds United last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The former Leeds United man joined the Tykes during the January transfer window in 2021 and has gone on to make 90 appearances for the Oakwell club as they narrowly missed out on promotion in the second tier last season. However, the Barnsley Chronicle have now revealed Coventry are keen to hand him an opportunity to impress in the Championship despite Kitching penning a new deal last season and being confirmed as Barnsley captain last week.

Palace prospect set for League One loan move

Crystal Palace youngster Killian Phillips is close to joining Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The Athletic’s Matt Woosnam has reported the talented midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town and he scored three goals and provided two assists for the League One side. Phillips will now make an immediate return to the third tier as he prepares to spend the campaign on loan at Adams Park.

Grecians agree fee for Finland international

Exeter City have reportedly moved a step closer to securing a deal for Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen.