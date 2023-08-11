News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Portsmouth’s League One rivals Derby County could lose key man as Hull City and Coventry make bids

There was plenty of transfer news around League One as several of Portsmouth’s third tier rivals look to add to their squads before the transfer window closes.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:30 BST- 2 min read

One of Portsmouth’s League One rivals are reportedly close to losing a key player after several clubs showed an interest in Derby County midfielder Max Bird.

The 22-year-old has become an integral figure with the Rams after breaking into the senior setup at Pride Park four years ago and he has gone on to make over 160 appearances for the club during that time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, his time with his boyhood club could be coming to a close after several clubs showed an interest in securing a deal for Bird before the end of the summer transfer window. Hull Live have revealed the Championship club have already been unsuccessful in two attempts to land the midfielder but a third offer is said to have now been lodged.

Most Popular

Significantly, the report also reveals Hull are ‘hopeful’ of completing a deal and states Bird ‘wants’ to move to the MKM Stadium.

Coventry fall short in bid for Barnsley star

Barnsley are believed to have rebuffed an offer for defender Liam Kitching from Championship club Coventry City.

Barnsley defender Liam Kitching, pictured in action against former club Leeds United last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.Barnsley defender Liam Kitching, pictured in action against former club Leeds United last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.
Barnsley defender Liam Kitching, pictured in action against former club Leeds United last season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The former Leeds United man joined the Tykes during the January transfer window in 2021 and has gone on to make 90 appearances for the Oakwell club as they narrowly missed out on promotion in the second tier last season. However, the Barnsley Chronicle have now revealed Coventry are keen to hand him an opportunity to impress in the Championship despite Kitching penning a new deal last season and being confirmed as Barnsley captain last week.

Palace prospect set for League One loan move

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Crystal Palace youngster Killian Phillips is close to joining Wycombe Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The Athletic’s Matt Woosnam has reported the talented midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Shrewsbury Town and he scored three goals and provided two assists for the League One side. Phillips will now make an immediate return to the third tier as he prepares to spend the campaign on loan at Adams Park.

Grecians agree fee for Finland international

Exeter City have reportedly moved a step closer to securing a deal for Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen.

The Daily Record have revealed the Grecians have agreed a fee for the Finland international, who will now miss United’s home game with Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday as he prepares to undergo a medical. Any potential move to St James Park will be dependent on Niskanen receiving a work permit.

Related topics:League OnePortsmouthDerby CountyHull City